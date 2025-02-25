Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2025: Amdocs Launches Cross-Industry AI Apps on Snowflake Marketplace to Assist Businesses Prevent Fraud, Non-Payment, and Customer Churn

Available on Snowflake Marketplace, these three turnkey solutions help small and medium-sized businesses mitigate financial risk by transforming raw data into actionable insights

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, designed to assist small and mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprises, prevent fraud, non-payment and customer churn. By using the Amdocs AI-powered applications, available on Snowflake Marketplace, data-driven teams are able to transform raw data into actionable insights around potential consumer behavior.

This collaboration, which utilizes Amdocs' deep expertise in data and AI and Snowflake's platform, provides businesses with three ready-to-use apps, which they can deploy on their own datasets to unlock predictive insights quickly and without the need to invest in time-consuming, price-heavy in-house models. The apps are:

Amdocs Purchase Debt Risk App: Analyze payment patterns to assess the likelihood of customer default with essential insights for businesses offering credit or installment payment options.

Amdocs Customer Satisfaction Prediction App: Data-driven insights to help businesses predict and prevent customer complaints related to billing issues. Amdocs Customer Satisfaction Prediction App leverages advanced analytics to uncover patterns in billing errors, incorrect charges and other problem areas that lead to customer dissatisfaction.

Amdocs Purchase Fraud Risk App: Assess and score the fraud risk of individual transactions by analyzing various factors that contribute to fraudulent activity and assigning a numerical score to each purchase.

"Harnessing data for meaningful insights is crucial for businesses aiming to make data-driven decisions with confidence," said Kieran Kennedy, Global Head, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. "Our collaboration with Amdocs, our Telecom AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year in 2024, will empower organizations from across industries to improve and accelerate decision-making by enabling them to build custom machine learning models and generate real-time predictions tailored to their needs."

Ronen Levkovich, Group President Amdocs Global Services, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Snowflake as part of the enhanced offerings developed by our recently established Amdocs Studios. These apps, which seamlessly integrate with Snowflake's infrastructure, are part of our commitment to empower businesses of all sizes to manage, prepare and leverage their data for advanced AI and generative AI use cases."

Amdocs will be showcasing its market-leading products and services at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 3-6, 2025.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

