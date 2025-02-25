Zagreb, Croatia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Tech consultancy Infinum and Versuni, a consumer electronics and small appliance producer, partnered to create HomeID - an innovative IoT platform for Philips appliances that is both a device companion app and a community hub.





The platform was designed to replace multiple individual apps for Versuni's home appliances, providing a seamless experience across all Philips devices.

Featuring a scalable system architecture and user-driven design, HomeID allows users to connect multiple devices at any moment, and manage and control them via their smartphones.

Additionally, the app's recipe recommendation system continuously learns from user behavior, offering content based on preferences - resulting in a personalized, one-stop experience.

Infinum's Chief Delivery Officer Filip Vugec says the agency worked closely with Versuni's team to shape and refine HomeID into the innovative platform it is today.

"By combining Versuni's forward-thinking vision with our expertise in technology and design, we've brought the concept of a truly connected home experience to life. This collaboration continues to prove that there's always something new and exciting to bring to the world of smart home technology."

The mobile app already has over a million monthly active users in 70 countries, garnering a 4.8 App Store rating.

The app has also received multiple accolades, including four Red Dot Awards and four consecutive iF Design Awards.

About Infinum:

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum's work is used by millions around and has received numerous industry awards including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 370 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.

About Versuni:

Versuni is home to some of the world's most renowned domestic appliance brands. Building on Philips' legacy of innovation that spans 130 years and 100 countries, the company aims to foster the feeling of home through modern, sustainable solutions.

