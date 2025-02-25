MINATO (dpa-AFX) - Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer S.A. (ERJ) announced Tuesday the receipt of an order for 15 E190-E2 aircraft from Japan's ANA Holdings Inc., with options for an additional five aircraft. The selection of the E190-E2 is part of ANA's fleet renewal plan. The deliveries of the E190-E2 aircraft to ANA are expected to commence in 2028.Embraer E-Jets have been operating in Japan since 2009 and are supported by Embraer personnel in the country. ANA's E190-E2 will be the first of the next generation E-Jets to operate in Japan.The E190-E2 aircraft's state-of-the-art interior features a spacious, quiet cabin and Embraer's signature two by two seating. In addition, the larger windows add to the feeling of light and space, while individual Passenger Service Units (air vent, reading light) add personalized comfort. Ensuring every passenger enjoys more personal space, plus more room for their carry-on bags.Embraer's E2 family of aircraft delivers the best environmental efficiency, operating performance, and passenger comfort. The E190-E2's sophisticated aerodynamics, cutting edge wing design and new technologies deliver a 25% decrease in carbon emissions and fuel burn over the previous generation E-Jets.Embraer said it is committed to developing products, solutions, and technologies to contribute to the aviation industry's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, helping to chart the path towards a more sustainable airline industry in Japan.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX