Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). This milestone further enhances trading efficiency and liquidity for U.S. investors following ESGold's recent uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, significantly expanding its accessibility to a broader investor base.

DTC eligibility allows for faster and more cost-effective electronic clearing of ESGold's shares within the United States, reducing settlement risks and enhancing ease of trading for institutional and retail investors alike. This upgrade is expected to improve the Company's market visibility and attractiveness, further aligning ESGold with its strategic growth initiatives.

Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold, commented:

"Securing DTC eligibility is an important step in increasing ESGold's accessibility to the U.S. capital markets. Combined with our recent OTCQB listing, this development significantly enhances trading efficiency and liquidity, making it easier for U.S. investors to engage with our story. As we advance towards production and unlock the full potential of Montauban, we are excited to welcome a broader shareholder base."

Strengthening U.S. Market Access

ESGold's recent OTCQB uplisting was a critical milestone, providing increased exposure and transparency for U.S. investors. The OTCQB Venture Market is a premier platform for early-stage and developing companies, requiring regular financial disclosures, verification, and compliance with high-quality reporting standards. With both OTCQB trading and DTC eligibility now in place, ESGold is well-positioned to attract new institutional and retail investors as it moves closer to production at the Montauban Project.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit www.esgold.com. Stay connected by following ESGold on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Telegram.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242281

SOURCE: ESGold Corp.