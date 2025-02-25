LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Visitor arrivals to Slovenia rose in January, led by an inrush of people from the neighboring countries, especially Italy and Croatia, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.The number of tourist arrivals grew 9.1 percent year-on-year to 294,114, and overnight stays rose 4.8 percent to 784,802, accommodation establishments in the country reported.Domestic tourists accounted for 94,955 arrivals, and foreign tourists were 199,159 during the start of the year.Tourists spent the largest number of nights in municipalities Ljubljana, Kranjska Gora, Piran and Brezice, the statistical office said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX