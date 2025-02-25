WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal (PYPL) reaffirmed its 2025 financial guidance, initiated 2027 outlook, and issued longer-term growth ambitions. The company expects high single-digit transaction margin dollar growth and low teens+ non-GAAP EPS growth by 2027. The company's longer-term ambition is to grow non-GAAP earnings per share by 20%+.PayPal announced its new merchant offering, PayPal Open, one platform for all businesses. With PayPal Open, businesses, including developers and partners, will be able to easily discover and integrate commerce enablement tools, ranging from payments to financial services to risk solutions within the PayPal ecosystem. PayPal Open will soon be available in the US and expand to the UK and Germany in the next year.PayPal also announced an expanded partnership with Verifone to deliver seamless omnichannel payment acceptance solutions to enterprise merchants. This partnership will bring together Verifone's in-person payment assets with PayPal's enterprise payment processing and e-commerce capabilities, known as Braintree, to offer merchants a flexible omnichannel payments acceptance solution.PayPal also announced an expanded strategic relationship with J.P. Morgan Payments to offer Fastlane for its merchant clients in the UK and Europe.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX