Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (the "Company" or "NUE") is pleased to provide the following operations update on the Company's development activities.

Hanna Solar Farm

The Hanna solar project is a 300MWac/360MWdc solar farm, located on 9 Sections of privately owned lands, approximately 200 kilometers north-east of Calgary, Alberta. The project has gone through an initial wildlife assessment by the Alberta Environment and Projected Areas and has been deemed a low risk to wildlife. Currently the project is in the interconnection process with the Alberta Electric System Operator and our next steps are to continue further environmental, glare, noise, and engineering studies to ensure this project satisfies all requirements of the AUC.

The project is anticipated to break ground in mid-to-late 2026 and will represent approximately $400 million of investment, clean energy and long-term jobs to Alberta. The project, once constructed would have the ability to provide approximately 650,000 MWh's of electricity and 280,000 tonnes of carbon offset annually.

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

