Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management super app for expenses and corporate cards, today announced the launch of Expensify Travel, an innovative travel management tool that combines travel booking, policy enforcement, and real-time collaboration into a single, seamless experience. Expensify Travel is now available to all members via the web, mobile, and desktop apps.

The tool enables members to book and manage flights, hotels, rail, and car rentals all within Expensify's platform while ensuring compliance with corporate travel policies, reducing costs, and simplifying workflows.

Expensify Travel delivers a variety of powerful features atop a revolutionary, chat-based platform, including:

Seamless bookings: Easily book flights, hotels, rail, and car rentals all within the app, with options tailored to fit your company's travel policy.

Smart approvals: Real-time, policy-driven approvals ensure trips are authorized quickly, reducing the risk of unnecessary change or cancellation fees.

Streamlined payments and reporting: Centralized virtual card payments simplify expense reconciliation, while automated reporting instantly captures every receipt and change fee for hassle-free tracking.

Real-time collaboration: Dedicated chat rooms connect travelers and travel managers, keeping everyone on the same page with instant updates, approvals, and duty-of-care communication throughout the trip.

These innovations enable businesses to not only simplify their travel and expense processes but also reduce costs, improve policy compliance, and provide better care for employees on the go.

Visit use.expensify.com/travel today.

About Expensify

Expensify helps 15 million people worldwide track expenses, book travel, reimburse employees, manage corporate cards, send invoices, and pay bills-all in one place. Whether you're self-employed, running a small business, managing a team, or overseeing global finances, let Expensify handle your travel and expense, at the speed of chat.

