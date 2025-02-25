WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, energy holding company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) continues to expect consolidated earnings for the full-year 2025 in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on a weather-normalized basis.On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $6.83 million or $0.06 per share, sharply wider than a net loss of $0.23 million or Breakeven per share in the prior-year quarter.Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $1.10 billion from $991.57 million in the same quarter last year.The Street was looking for a loss of $0.15 per share on revenues of $1.06 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX