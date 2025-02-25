New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Ipsos MMA, the global leader in marketing and commercial planning, measurement and optimization analytics, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Lebski as Vice President, Analytic Consulting. The appointment follows recent strategic hires and broad, global team expansion as the company scales to meet growing enterprise demand for unified planning and measurement solutions that drive and validate measurable business growth.

Jennifer Lebski - Ipsos MMA Vice President, Analytic Consulting

Lebski returns to Ipsos MMA with over 20 years of experience building and nurturing enterprise client relationships across marketing planning and measurement, analytics and data solutions. Most recently as Client Partner at Blend360, she led cross-functional teams supporting the delivery of complex data and predictive analytic solutions for Fortune 500 companies. Her deep expertise includes prior leadership roles at (m)PHASIZE, where she consistently enabled clients to optimize marketing and commercial investments, achieving measurable business impacts.

"Leading marketing-driven companies today require strategic partners who can be trusted to transform plans and measurement into enterprise-wide value," said Lebski. "MMA's analytics heritage and evolution into unified measurement that aligns marketing, finance and operations teams around validated growth made this the perfect time to return and help create transformative client impact."

"Jennifer is a passionate and trusted advisor to her client partners. She fundamentally comprehends how to get teams to understand, buy into and transform unified planning and measurement in order to drive incremental short-term sales and longer-term growth of brand equity," said Pat Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "Her strategic leadership and deep analytics expertise will be instrumental in helping our client partners drive enterprise-wide adoption and value realization. Combined with our expanded analytics capabilities and recent executive appointments, we're positioned to help more Fortune 1000 organizations."

Lebski holds a BS in Marketing from Fairfield University. Her appointment continues Ipsos MMA's recent momentum, following the recent growth of the team and additions of new executives to the team including Joseph LaSala as Vice President of Marketing.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit www.mma.com.

