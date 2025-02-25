Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

NXRT Recaps Disposition Activity, Value-Add Results and Issues 2025 Full Year Guidance

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights

NXRT 1 reported net income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $1.1M, $44.5M, $73.1M and $83.6M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $44.3M, $71.4M, $76.6M and $85.9M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2023.

reported net income, FFO , Core FFO and AFFO of $1.1M, $44.5M, $73.1M and $83.6M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $44.3M, $71.4M, $76.6M and $85.9M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, 2023-2024 Same Store properties 3 total revenue and NOI 2 increased 2.0% and 0.9%, respectively, average effective rent decreased 1.6% and occupancy was flat over the prior year period.

total revenue and NOI increased 2.0% and 0.9%, respectively, average effective rent decreased 1.6% and occupancy was flat over the prior year period. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the sales of Old Farm, Radbourne Lake and Stone Creek at Old Farm for a combined sales price of $166.8 million.

The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 35 properties held as of December 31, 2024 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 12,984 units 4 , was $1,491, while physical occupancy was 94.7%.

, was $1,491, while physical occupancy was 94.7%. NXRT paid a fourth quarter dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock on December 31, 2024; this cash dividend represented a $0.04758 per share, or 10.3% increase, over the prior quarter's dividend. Since inception, NXRT has increased the dividend per share by 147.6%.

During 2024, for the properties in the Portfolio, NXRT completed 388 full/partial upgrades and washer/dryer installation, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $153 and a 24.7% ROI 5 .

. Since inception, NXRT has completed installation of 8,348 full and partial upgrades, 4,730 kitchen and laundry appliances and 11,389 technology packages, resulting in $175, $50 and $43 average monthly rental increase per unit and 20.8%, 64.8% and 37.2% ROI, respectively.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company paid down the remaining $24.0 million of principal on its corporate credit facility.

During the year ended 2024, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 438,678 shares at an average price of $33.19 per share, which is a 36% discount to the midpoint of our Q4'24 NAV. We believe this is an attractive arbitrage opportunity given the persistent private/public market discount.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were $259.7 million for the full year 2024, compared to $277.5 million for the full year 2023.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the full year 2024 totaled $1.1 million, or income of $0.04 per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $54.2 million and $97.8 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $44.3 million, or income of $1.69 per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $67.9 million and $95.2 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the full year 2023.

The change in our net income of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to our net income of $44.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily relates to decreases in gain on sales of real estate and rental income of $13.7 million and $18.2 million, respectively, in addition to an increase in loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs of $21.6 million.

For the full year 2024, NOI was $157.0 million on 35 properties, compared to $167.4 million for the full year 2023 on 38 properties.

For the full year 2024, 2023-2024 Same Store NOI increased 0.9% to $154.1 million, compared to $152.7 million for the full year 2023.

For the full year 2024, FFO totaled $44.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $71.4 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, for the full year 2023. For the full year 2024, Core FFO totaled $73.1 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to $76.6 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, for the full year 2023. For the full year 2024, AFFO totaled $83.6 million, or $3.19 per diluted share, compared to $85.9 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were $63.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $68.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled ($26.9) million, or a loss of ($1.06) per diluted share, which included $24.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $15.5 million of interest expense. This compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $18.4 million, or income of $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, which included $24.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $18.3 million of interest expense.

The change in our net loss of ($27.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to our net income of $18.4 primarily relates to a decrease in gains on sales of real estate $20.9 million and an increase in loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs of $22.9 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, NOI was $38.9 million on 35 properties, compared to $42.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 on 38 properties.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Q4 Same Store NOI decreased 0.4% to $38.9 million, compared to $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, FFO totaled ($6.5) million, or ($0.25) per diluted share, compared to $17.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, Core FFO totaled $17.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $19.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, AFFO totaled $20.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $22.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2022



2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 1,114



$ 44,433



$ (9,291)



$ (27,038)



$ 18,421

Depreciation and amortization



97,762





95,186





97,648





24,389





24,251

Gain on sales of real estate (1)

(54,246)





(67,926)





(14,684)





(3,851)





(24,836)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(176)





(273)





(276)





26





(68)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



44,454





71,420





73,397





(6,474)





17,768

































FFO per share - basic

$ 1.74



$ 2.78



$ 2.87



$ (0.25)



$ 0.69

FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.69



$ 2.72



$ 2.81



$ (0.25)



$ 0.68

































Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



24,004





2,409





8,734





23,203





316

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



1,389





(2,214)





1,119





(249)





(882)

Casualty losses (gains)



626





856





2,506





88





(124)

Gain on forfeited deposits



-





(250)





-





-



-

Amortization of deferred financing costs



3,364





2,945





2,779





1,314





732

Mark-to-market adjustments of interest rate caps



(593)





1,484





(3,446)





(124)





1,980

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(114)





(20)





(44)





(96)





(8)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



73,130





76,630





85,045





17,662





19,782

































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 2.87



$ 2.99



$ 3.32



$ 0.70



$ 0.77

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.79



$ 2.92



$ 3.25



$ 0.68



$ 0.75

































Equity-based compensation expense



10,543





9,287





7,911





2,642





2,332

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(42)





(35)





(30)





(10)





(9)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



83,631





85,882





92,926





20,294





22,105

































AFFO per share - basic

$ 3.28



$ 3.35



$ 3.63



$ 0.80



$ 0.86

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 3.19



$ 3.27



$ 3.55



$ 0.78



$ 0.84

































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



25,516





25,654





25,610





25,404





25,674

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)

26,246





26,245





26,151





26,161





26,298

































Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.89726



$ 1.72242



$ 1.56000



$ 0.51000



$ 0.46242

































Net income (loss) Coverage - diluted (3) 0.02x



0.98x



-0.23x



-2.08x



1.51x

FFO Coverage - diluted (3) 0.89x



1.58x



1.80x



-0.50x



1.46x

Core FFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.47x



1.70x



2.08x



1.32x



1.63x

AFFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.68x



1.90x



2.28x



1.52x



1.82x







(1) $31.5 million with a related party for the year ended December 31, 2024. (2) The Company uses actual diluted weighted average common shares outstanding when in a dilutive position for FFO, Core FFO and AFFO. (3) Indicates coverage ratio of Net Income (Loss)/FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.

Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income (loss), balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) depreciation and amortization expenses, (4) gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, (5) corporate income and corporate general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of operations of the properties, (6) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (7) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses), (8) gain on forfeited deposits, (9) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees and (10) equity in earnings of affiliate. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the combined amounts attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, gain on forfeited deposits, casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and losses (gains), the amortization of deferred financing costs, mark-to-market gains or losses related to interest rate cap agreements not designated as hedges for accounting purposes, and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items. Starting in the third quarter of 2024, the Company has adjusted Core FFO to remove (1) the amortization of all deferred financing costs instead of those solely related to short-term debt financing and (2) mark-to-market gains or losses related to interest rate cap agreements not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. Prior periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO in order to arrive at a more refined measure of the operating performance of our portfolio. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the noncontrolling interests related to this item.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and Same Store NOI

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our 2023-2024 and our Q4 Same Store NOI for the years and three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 1,114



$ 44,433



$ (27,038)



$ 18,421

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI























Advisory and administrative fees



6,899





7,645





1,720





1,863

Corporate general and administrative expenses



19,399





17,146





4,875





4,249

Corporate income



(2,215)





(483)





(959)





(329)

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

1,389





(2,214)





(249)





(882)

Casualty losses (gains)



626





856





88





(124)

Gain on forfeited deposits



-





(250)





-





-

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

3,998





3,701





1,277





1,003

Depreciation and amortization



97,762





95,186





24,389





24,251

Interest expense



58,477





67,106





15,521





18,256

Equity in earnings of affiliate



(172)





(205)





(28)





(28)

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



24,004





2,409





23,203





316

Gain on sales of real estate



(54,246)





(67,926)





(3,851)





(24,836)

NOI

$ 157,035



$ 167,404



$ 38,948



$ 42,160

Less Non-Same Store























Revenues



(5,478)





(30,082)





58





(6,070)

Operating expenses



2,496





15,542





(122)





2,974

Operating income



(3)





(134)





-





(5)

Same Store NOI

$ 154,050



$ 152,730



$ 38,884



$ 39,059







(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our NOI and our 2022-2024 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2022

Net income (loss)

$ 1,114



$ 44,433



$ (9,291)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:

















Advisory and administrative fees



6,899





7,645





7,547

Corporate general and administrative expenses



19,399





17,146





14,670

Corporate income



(2,215)





(483)





-

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

1,389





(2,214)





1,119

Casualty losses (gains)



626





856





(2,506)

Gain on forfeited deposits



-





(250)





-

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

3,998





3,701





3,600

Depreciation and amortization



97,762





95,186





97,648

Interest expense



58,477





67,106





50,587

Equity in earnings of affiliate



(172)





(205)





-

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



24,004





2,409





8,734

Gain on sales of real estate (3)

(54,246)





(67,926)





(14,684)

NOI

$ 157,035



$ 167,404



$ 157,424

Less Non-Same Store

















Revenues



(17,318)





(41,581)





(44,017)

Operating expenses



6,756





19,327





21,101

Operating income



(13)





(151)





(488)

Same Store NOI

$ 146,460



$ 144,999



$ 134,020







(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. (3) $31.5 million with a related party for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

FY 2024



FY 2023



FY 2022

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,503,242



$ 1,551,236



$ 1,607,028

Credit facilities



-





24,000





74,500

Total Debt



1,503,242





1,575,236





1,681,528

Adjustments to arrive at net debt:

















Cash and cash equivalents



(23,148)





(12,367)





(16,762)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(3,177)





(2,929)





(11,894)

Net Debt

$ 1,476,917



$ 1,559,940



$ 1,652,872

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 2,537,917



$ 2,443,940



$ 2,764,872

Leverage Ratio



58 %



64 %



60 %





(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2024 plus Net Debt.

Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our 2025 NOI guidance to our net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2025 and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025







Mid-Point (1)



Mid-Point (1)



Net loss

$ (31,547)



$ (9,232)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:













Advisory and administrative fees



7,045





1,737



Corporate general and administrative expenses



19,454





4,958



Corporate income



(1,709)





(381)



Property general and administrative expenses (2)

3,316





1,099



Depreciation and amortization



95,935





24,939



Interest expense



59,512





14,004



Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



18





-



Equity in earnings of affiliate



(238)





(60)



NOI

$ 151,786



$ 37,064



Less Non-Same Store













Revenues (3)

-









Operating expenses (3)

(42)









Same Store NOI (3) $ 151,744















(1) Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and first quarter 2025 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and first quarter 2025 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2025 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the acquisition and dispositions throughout the fiscal year. (2) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. (3) Year-over-year growth for the Full Year 2025 pro forma Same Store pool (35 properties).

The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands, except per share data):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2025





Mid-Point

Net loss

$ (31,547)

Depreciation and amortization



95,935

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(254)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



64,134

FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.43









Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



18

Amortization of deferred financing costs



6,214

Mark-to-market adjustments of interest rate caps



809

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(27)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



71,148

Core FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.70









Equity-based compensation expense



10,572

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(42)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



81,678

AFFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 3.09









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



26,395







(1) For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 26.4 million for the full year 2025.

The following table reconciles our NOI to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 (in thousands):



For the Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Net income (loss) $ 23,106

$ 44,150

$ 99,438

$ (1,614)

$ 56,359

$ 25,888

$ (10,992)

$ 25,888

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:































Advisory and administrative fees

7,631



7,670



7,500



7,474



7,419



6,802



5,565



6,802

Corporate general and administrative expenses

11,966



10,035



9,613



7,808



6,275



4,014



2,455



4,014

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)

(199)



789



(34)



(663)



(287)



151



25



-

Casualty losses (gains)

(2,595)



(5,886)



3,488



-



-



-



-



-

Property general and administrative expenses

2,539



2,400



1,939



1,294



1,130



879



1,109



879

Depreciation and amortization

86,878



82,411



69,086



47,470



48,752



35,643



40,801



35,643

Interest expense

44,623



44,753



37,385



28,572



29,576



20,167



17,817



21,889

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs

912



1,470



2,869



3,576



5,719



1,722



652



-

Gain on sales of real estate

(46,214)



(69,151)



(127,684)



(13,742)



(78,365)



(25,932)



-



(25,932)

Acquisition costs

-



-



-



-



-



386



2,975



386

NOI $ 128,647

$ 118,641

$ 103,600

$ 80,175

$ 76,578

$ 69,720

$ 60,407

$ 69,569



