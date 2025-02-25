Albertsons Safeway Inc.: 6 Ways To Reinvent Retail With AI

Albertsons Safeway Inc.:

The need for supply chains to be more resilient, transparent, and efficient is ever present. Businesses are estimated to be missing out on around $1.6 trillion revenue growth opportunities every year through supply chain vulnerability. It's why real-time data and AI have become essential tools for optimizing logistics, increasing resilience and improving inventory management.

Look at how Albertsons is improving its demand forecasting using an AI-powered solution. With more accurate and efficient forecasts, the grocer plans to reduce food waste in key categories like fresh meat, seafood, and deli items.

