ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2025 17:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Safeway Inc.: 6 Ways To Reinvent Retail With AI

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / Albertsons Safeway Inc.:

By Jill Standish

Originally published by Forbes.

The need for supply chains to be more resilient, transparent, and efficient is ever present. Businesses are estimated to be missing out on around $1.6 trillion revenue growth opportunities every year through supply chain vulnerability. It's why real-time data and AI have become essential tools for optimizing logistics, increasing resilience and improving inventory management.

Look at how Albertsons is improving its demand forecasting using an AI-powered solution. With more accurate and efficient forecasts, the grocer plans to reduce food waste in key categories like fresh meat, seafood, and deli items.

See original article on Forbes and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Photo courtesy of GETTY

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-safeway-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



