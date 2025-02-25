Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp (TSXV: DYG) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) is pleased to invite investors and industry professionals to visit its booth (#2832) at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention, taking place from March 2-5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC). Please join us on March 4th at 3:30 PM ET at the Investment Hub theater (Level 800) for Dynasty's presentation. For more information, visit www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

Dynasty is exploring two 100% owned gold projects in mining districts with good local infrastructure: Thundercloud in Ontario and Golden Repeat in Nevada. The company's flagship project, Thundercloud, is located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt, approximately 47 kilometers south of Dryden and 150 kilometers south of the Red Lake Gold camp.

Thundercloud Project Highlights

The Thundercloud project hosts a NI43-101 compliant gold resource, with recent drilling returning significant high-grade intercepts, including:

8.4 grams per tonne (g/t) over 73.5 meters

11 g/t over 12 meters within a broader zone of 3.2 g/t over 70.5 meters

1.0 g/t over 163 meters, including 8.8 g/t over 7.5 meters

1.61 g/t over 94.5 meters including 3.03 g/t over 42 meters

These drilling results have confirmed the continuity of grade, substantially increasing the NI43-101 resource. Most drill holes are within 250 meters of the surface and were drilled in a small area of the Pelham Zone. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, with approximately 95% of the property remaining untested.

In the fall of 2024, a new mineralized zone was discovered 1 km south of the Pelham Zone by drill hole DP24-06. As the first drill hole in the area, it opens up a new area for exploration and resource expansion.

2025 Drilling Program

The company's upcoming drilling program will focus on a newly discovered mineralized zone, as well as expanding the existing resource at the Pelham Zone. With no debt and a fully funded exploration budget.

Located in Nevada's Midas gold camp, Golden Repeat exhibits similar geology to the nearby Midas Gold Mine. The project is surrounded by multiple-million-ounce gold mines operated by major mining companies, including Barrick and Newmont.

