Radius Recycling's Low-Carbon Steel Shapes High Quality Infrastructure

Radius is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America, with facilities in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. At our electric arc furnace (EAF) steel manufacturing operation in McMinnville, Oregon, we source most of our ferrous metal feedstock from our own recycling operations to produce low-carbon finished steel products.

Steel produced through an electric arc furnace uses recycled metals and an average of 74% less energy, 40% less water, and 90% less virgin materials when compared to steel produced using virgin materials.

We power our steel mill primarily using carbon-free hydroelectricity, which further reduces the environmental impact of our operation and the overall carbon content of our finished steel products. We specialize in melting and molding recycled steel into a variety of products, including rebar, coiled products, wire rod, merchant bar, and other specialty items. These products are essential in a wide range of construction applications, including reinforcing concrete in highways, supporting bridge structures, and serving as raw materials for new building projects.

We market finished steel products mainly to customers in the western United States and Canada. In fiscal 2024, we sold 509,000 short tons of finished steel produced from recycled ferrous metals.

GRN Steel Delivers a Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Solution

Our GRN Steel product line offers some of the lowest carbon emission steel in the world. To achieve net-zero carbon emissions, we eliminate the limited Scope 1 and 2 emissions generated during our EAF steel manufacturing process through a carbon offset and renewable energy credit purchase program. As global carbon reduction commitments continue to expand to consider the full lifecycle of end products, GRN Steel delivers an important pathway to decarbonizing supply chains.

