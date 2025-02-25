Dow Inc.: Dow Achieves 24th Year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) by S&P Dow Jones Indices. This is the 24th year Dow has achieved this prestigious ranking as one of the top companies in the global chemical industry in terms of sustainability performance. Dow is also listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the 19th consecutive year.

"Being listed among the leading companies in sustainability recognizes our efforts and motivates us to continue pursuing performance excellence," said Andre Argenton, chief sustainability officer and vice president of Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability for Dow. "By embedding sustainability practices into our operations and business performance, we aim to achieve consistent growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders - from our employees and customers to our investors and the communities we serve. Together, we are driving positive change and contributing to a more sustainable future."

In S&P Global's 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), Dow performed particularly well in Climate Strategy, Water, Occupational Health & Safety, and Employee Support & Development Programs. These scores highlight Dow's continued strong performance in climate protection and the long-standing commitment to investing in the health, safety and development of our employees.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, including the DJSI World, were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

For information about Dow's sustainability and ambition progress, see our INtersections Progress Report.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

