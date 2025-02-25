Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a leading Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company announces the launch of a new industry whitepaper on the future of Smart Logistics.

The integration of 5G and satellite technologies is set to transform global asset tracking, addressing a critical blind spot in supply chain management that has historically impacted up to 75% of the worlds geographic regions, according to a new industry whitepaper co-authored by GSMA Foundry and BeWhere.

The whitepaper, "Smart Logistics 2025: Designing Integrated 5G and Satellite Solutions for Global Asset Tracking," reveals that the market for integrated satellite-IoT devices is projected to reach $10 billion in annual revenue by 2030, with 2-3 billion IoT devices primed for satellite integration out of an expected 38 billion total devices (Source GSMA Intelligence).

"The ability for tracking devices to intelligently switch between 5G and satellite networks marks a paradigm shift, offering unprecedented connectivity. This solution provides both global coverage and economic viability, revolutionizing supply chain visibility and control," says Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere, a pioneer in low-power 5G IoT tracking technology.

The convergence enables next-generation tracking devices to seamlessly switch between multiple networks-including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE-M, NB-IoT, and satellite-based on availability and power efficiency requirements. These latest generation tracking devices incorporate sophisticated sensors for monitoring temperature, handling conditions, impact events, and inventory levels, while incorporating innovative solar charging to address the higher power demands of satellite transmission.

"The convergence of AI, IoT, 5G, and satellite technologies is creating transformative opportunities in the logistics management sector and the wider enterprise market," notes Alex Sinclair, CTO of GSMA. By 2032, an estimated 68% of 57.7 million satellite IoT units will utilize 5G or standard protocols, GSMA intelligence.

The technology is already enabling new business models across industries, from remote inventory management to sharing economy applications, while AI-driven analytics optimize routes, predict maintenance needs, and automate inventory management.

Download the full 2025 report here

About the authors

BeWhere are pioneers in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 7 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive.

The GSMA Foundry is where cross-industry collaboration and business development make for world-changing transformation. Where great ideas combine with resources, contacts and expertise - and fast-track real-world solutions to industry challenges.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242310

SOURCE: BeWhere Holdings Inc.