Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results after the close of markets on Tuesday March 4, 2025. A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday March 5, 2025 to discuss the results:

Date: Wednesday March 5, 2025



Time: 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST)



Registration: For Express Access and Calendar booking, visit our website to register at:

https://www.baytexenergy.com/investors/events-presentations



Dial-in: If you prefer to speak with an operator, dial:

1-647-484-8814 (International)

1-844-763-8274 (North America Toll-Free)



Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zgaTXTCO

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Houston, Texas. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242341

SOURCE: Baytex Energy Corp.