HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Yixing PACT Environmental Technology, a subsidiary of Euro Tech Holdings (CLWT), Tuesday has secured two contracts totaling approximately $2.2 million. One project involves providing a turnkey industrial water treatment solution for a UK pharmaceutical company's inhalation aerosols manufacturing plant in Qingdao, China, with completion expected by June 2026.The second contract focuses on a Ballast Water Treatment port reception system for a Chinese state-owned shipping and logistics company. This project, aimed at treating ballast water at a harbor port on Hainan Island, is scheduled for completion by June 2025.Both contracts encompass design, supply, fabrication, installation, and commissioning at their respective sites, reinforcing PACT's role in industrial and environmental water treatment solutions.CLWT is currently trading at $1.14 OR 3.36% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.