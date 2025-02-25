WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):Earnings: -$0.31 million in Q4 vs. $2.04 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 million or $0.04 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $5.71 million in Q4 vs. $7.48 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX