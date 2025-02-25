TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $393.12 million, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $349.24 million, or $3.25 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 30.7% to $1.514 billion from $1.158 billion last year.First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $393.12 Mln. vs. $349.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.65 vs. $3.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.514 Bln vs. $1.158 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX