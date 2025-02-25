WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $4.45 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $16.77 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.Excluding items, USANA Health Sciences reported adjusted earnings of $12.14 million or $0.64 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $213.61 million from $221.08 million last year.USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $4.45 Mln. vs. $16.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $213.61 Mln vs. $221.08 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX