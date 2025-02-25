Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L4) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") announces key management changes and changes to its board of directors (the "Board"), effective February 25, 2025.

The following directors and officers have resigned from the Company:

Jamal Amin (Director);

Bob Leshchyshen (Director);

James Macintosh (Chief Executive Officer); and

Julio DiGirolamo (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary).

The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for the valuable contributions made by the resigning directors and officers during their tenure with the Company.

Concurrently, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of the following directors and officers:

Edward Yew (Director & Chief Executive Officer);

Brian Morales (Director, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary); and

Sophie Galper-Komet (Director).

As of today's date, the Board members consist of: Edward Yew, Brian Morales, Sophie Galper-Komet, and Peter Bures.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Brian Morales

Director & CFO

