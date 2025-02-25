WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) reported outlook for the full year 2025.The company reported consolidated net sales between $920 million and $1.0 billion, or 8% - 17% growth. Net earnings between $29 million and $41 million or earnings per share between $1.50 and $2.20.Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $2.35 and $3.00. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $107 million and $123 million.CEO Jim Brown said, 'Our growth strategy for the direct sales business in 2025 is centered on our Associate sales force and providing them with the resources needed to generate sustainable active customer growth. This growth strategy includes several key initiatives, including (i) a higher cadence of new product launches and improvements to existing products tailored to local markets, (ii) strategic enhancements and modifications to our Associate incentive offering, which are intended to incent customer growth and improve pay for performance, (iii) strengthening our brand messaging, story, and value proposition, and (iv) accelerating Associate engagement activities in our regions around the world. I'm confident that the successful execution of these initiatives will position us for growth going forward.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX