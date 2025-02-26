MedMira, Inc.: MedMira Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Trimedic Inc. for Canada

MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) announced today its exclusive distribution agreement with Trimedic Inc. for the Canadian market. This partnership allows MedMira to expedite its growth in the Canadian market with the recently Health Canada approved Multiplo® TP/HIV rapid antibody test and its Reveal® G4 HIV-1/2 rapid antibody test. Both products have been granted Class 4 Medical Device Licenses, the highest regulatory classification for medical diagnostics in Canada.

Trimedic Inc. is a leading supplier and distributor of medical supplies in Canada since 1986. As one of Canada's largest providers of point-of-care diagnostic, Trimedic is focused on expanding access to laboratory quality tests at point-of-care. Ultimately reducing the wait times to receive accurate results to key health indicators. Trimedic's key strategy is to enable a decentralize diagnostic testing and disease monitoring.

"With the recent Health Canada approvals for our Multiplo® TP/HIV and Reveal® G4 HIV rapid tests, we are excited to bring fast and reliable testing solutions to Canada, addressing an urgent need in the market. As we prepare for the upcoming approvals of new and innovative products, particularly our unique syphilis tests, it is essential to have an experienced and focused distribution partner. Trimedic, with its knowledgeable team and well-established network, is the ideal partner to support MedMira's growth and expansion in Canada." said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira. "This partnership allows us to expand in the growing STI rapid test market while enabling MedMira to focus on its core strengths, including product development, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing."

Trimedic has been a pioneer in various point-of-care products such as in the field of harm reduction and women's health which are key markets for MedMira's product portfolio. With the already approved products on hand and a number of additional products in the review process and clinical trials, we expect to further expand on our offering. As a result this partnership can further contribute to provide high quality rapid tests in Canada.

The latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada, shows that new HIV diagnoses soared more than 35% from 2022 to 2023, with rates in Manitoba rising by more than 40%. In Saskatchewan, the rate of HIV was 19.4 per 100,000 people, more than three times the national rate. In 2022, there were 13,953 reported syphilis cases, with rates increasing by 109% compared to 2018, and with congenital syphilis cases seeing a 7% increase from 2021 and a 599% increase from 2018. With the rising cases, particularly in underserved and remote communities, the Multiplo®TP/HIV provides an essential testing device to help reach the undiagnosed living with HIV and/or syphilis.

About Trimedic Inc.

Founded in 1986 as a supplier and distributor of medical supplies, Trimedic has continually refined its focus, becoming a leader in women's health. Driven by a commitment to innovation and unmet medical needs, Trimedic has expanded its expertise beyond women's health, growing nationally into underrepresented areas of healthcare, including point-of-care diagnostic testing. By seeking out new opportunities and addressing unique challenges, Trimedic remains at the forefront of advancing specialized healthcare solutions in Canada.

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics, and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

