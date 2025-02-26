Tesla's stock experienced a dramatic downturn, plummeting 8.39 percent to close at $302.80, marking its lowest point since early November. This significant decline has pushed the electric vehicle manufacturer's market capitalization below the symbolic $1 trillion threshold, effectively erasing substantial gains from recent market rallies. The stock, which had previously demonstrated impressive momentum and reached a historic peak of $488.54 in mid-December, has now undergone a considerable correction. Market observers attribute this decline to mounting concerns over CEO commitments potentially diverting attention from Tesla's core operations. The company's current price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 120 stands notably higher than the typical 30x multiple seen in established technology firms, raising questions about its sustainability.

European Sales Raise Additional Concerns

Adding to investor wariness, Tesla's European performance has shown concerning trends, with January deliveries dropping 45 percent compared to the previous year. This decline comes amid intensifying competition in the electric vehicle sector, particularly from Chinese manufacturers who are advancing with innovative products and aggressive market strategies, further challenging Tesla's market position.

