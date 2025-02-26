Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) ("Intellabridge" or the "Company"), announces that it will hold its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") on April 11, 2025 virtually on Google Meet at 10:00 a.m. (EST) and shareholders can access through the details provided on the Meeting materials.

The information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for the Meeting, are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned website.

The Annual General Meeting will be held virtually, and all shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance using the methods outlined below. Please note that voting will not be possible during the virtual meeting, so all proxies must be submitted before the deadline to ensure participation in the voting process.

Registered shareholders and Beneficial holders, must submit their completed proxy forms and Voting Instruction forms to the the Corporation, at Suite 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, PO Box 11117, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7, Canada or through email at legal@intellabridge.com or through phone at (403) 771-4918 no later than 10:00 a.m. Toronto time on April 9, 2025 or, in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting. Proxies should be completed by the voting deadline at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 9, 2025. Please refer to the Management Information Circular for more details.

Beneficial shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, should contact their broker representative to request a proxy.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance with a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through its Karma cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit intellabridge.com.

For more information on the Karma Card, visit getkarmacard.com.

For more information on Karma Connect, visit karmaconnect.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"John Eagleton"

John Eagleton, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information". Forward-Looking information included in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the details of regarding the Meeting and the mailing of the Meeting Materials. Forward-Looking information is based upon the assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date such statements are made. Forward-Looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of lithium extraction technologies on a commercial scale , and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Any statement containing forward looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242423

SOURCE: Intellabridge Technology Corporation