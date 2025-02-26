Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, February 26, 2025. The Board of Directors of Interroll Holding Ltd. has decided to terminate the appointment of CEO Ingo Steinkrüger. He will be replaced by Markus Asch, effective March 1, 2025. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Interroll, Paul Zumbühl, is grateful to Ingo Steinkrüger for his tenure: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to express my thanks to Ingo Steinkrüger for everything that he achieved in continuing to set the right course of Interroll for the future. We wish him very well for his next endeavor." The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Markus Asch as new CEO of Interroll, effective March 1, 2025. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Interroll since 2020 and holds a degree in mechanical engineering (Dipl.-Ing.) from the University of Applied Sciences in Esslingen, Germany and has a very versatile expertise in the fields of technology and service. With his experience in strategically aligning companies with markets, combined with his leadership, organizational development and crisis management skills, the Board of Directors of Interroll is convinced that Markus Asch is excellently qualified to get Interroll back on its long-standing growth trajectory. He has a proven track record of tackling complex challenges analytically, setting clear priorities, implementing pragmatic solutions and developing sustainable strategies that not only create short-term stability, but also enable long-term growth. As a member of Interroll's Board of Directors for almost five years he further gained valuable industry knowledge, and the Board of Directors experienced his commitment and strategic skills firsthand. The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Paul Zumbühl, emphasizes that "the combination of expertise in technology, service and the market, which Markus Asch combines, is rare and thus very valuable for Interroll. With the change of CEO, our unique strategic position as a market-leading global company and as a neutral provider of solutions in the material handling market will remain untouched and shall be further enhanced, e.g. by promoting our software solutions in the service sector. We are very much looking forward to continuing working with Markus Asch and developing the company's capabilities that enable Interroll to grow with good profitability even in difficult market conditions". With Markus Asch's resignation from the Board of Directors, effective March 3, 2025, the Board of Directors of Interroll will consist of five members. The election of a replacement member requires a careful selection process, and the Board of Directors expects to propose a candidate to the shareholders for election at the annual general meeting in 2026. At the same time, and due to his long-standing experience at Interroll and his in-depth knowledge of customers, markets and technology, Paul Zumbühl, the Chairman of the Interroll Board of Directors will assume certain investor relations tasks outside of his regular role and he will support the new CEO in several strategic fields. Press release as PDF Contact

