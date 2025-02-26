BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The HEINZ brand unveiled its Flavor Tour line of condiments: three sauces inspired by cuisines from around the world. The sauces are Mexican Inspired Street Corn, Korean Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ, and Thai Inspired Sweet Chili.Mexican Inspired Street Corn combines chipotle, lime and corn. Korean Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ is a condiment with a kick, which mixes gochujang, doenjang and soy sauce. Thai Inspired Sweet Chili is a slightly spicy, slightly sweet sauce merging ginger, sriracha and sesame oil.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX