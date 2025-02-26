BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -RMB135.83 millionThe company's earnings totaled -RMB135.83 million, or -RMB0.53 per share. This compares with -RMB119.65 million, or -RMB0.46 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 82.4% to RMB1.388 billion from RMB761.01 million last year.Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB135.83 Mln. vs. -RMB119.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.53 vs. -RMB0.46 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.388 Bln vs. RMB761.01 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX