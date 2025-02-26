TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated at the end of the year, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 108.3 in December from a 3-month low of 107.8 in November. In the flash estimate, the score was 108.9.Likewise, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 116.4, up from 115.4 in the previous month. The latest score was revised downwardly from 116.8.On the other hand, the lagging index dropped to 108.0 in December from 108.2 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX