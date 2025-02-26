MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and France are the top economic news due on Wednesday.At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK releases Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to improve to -21.6 in March from -22.4 in February.In the meantime, producer price data is due from Sweden.At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is scheduled to release final foreign trade data for December.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer confidence survey data. The sentiment index is expected to rise to 93 in February from 92 in January.At 3.00 am ET, producer price data for January is due from Spain. Producer prices had advanced 2.3 percent annually in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX