Tigo tradeshow presence will also feature installer-friendly residential solar-plus-storage solution and up to 40% Reclaimed Energy with residential solar optimization

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo," "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, will feature its latest innovations for residential as well as Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar installers at KEY The Energy Transition Expo, in Rimini, Italy, from March 5-7. Company representatives will exhibit the TS4-X, the latest generation of module-level power electronics (MLPE) designed for compatibility with the highest power PV modules on the market, including next-generation bifacial models. The Company will also demo the latest time-saving enhancements to the system commissioning process for the EI Residential solution as well as localized training content on the Tigo Academy platform.

At the show, Tigo will highlight its EI Residential platform, an integrated energy storage solution that optimizes solar production while offering flexible energy management through modular storage. This all-in-one residential system also incorporates an e-mobility solution. It enables advanced monitoring via the Energy Intelligence software platform, giving installers and system owners a comprehensive overview of system performance and the ability to manage energy consumption efficiently from a smartphone screen. As Italy approaches the 2 million system milestone for installed and grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) systems, the improvements Tigo has made to installation speed and solar performance will play a critical role in the future of the country's energy industry. Specifically in the Italian market, the installed base of monitored Tigo systems benefits from an average of more than 7% Reclaimed Energy through optimization, with some systems reaching up to 40% Reclaimed Energy.

"With Tigo EI Residential, we have found the perfect balance between installation simplicity and system versatility, allowing us to offer our customers a solution that is not only efficient but also truly adapts to their evolving energy needs," said Bruno Bombardieri, managing director of Biotech Energy, a Tigo-certified installer in Italy. "The real game-changer is the Energy Intelligence software: on the one hand, it allows us to intuitively monitor and manage systems remotely, reducing on-site interventions and improving service efficiency; on the other hand, it gives homeowners unprecedented control over their energy. Thanks to Tigo, our customers' systems produce an average of 15% Reclaimed Energy via optimization, which truly is a financial differentiator for system owners."

With a focus on reducing Levelized Cost Of Energy (LCOE), the TS4-X product line gives installers more freedom to deploy the modules that deliver the power and performance for their customer deployments and reduces labor costs with a no-bolt design and no need for additional ground wiring. The product line includes the TS4-X-O with optimization, advanced module-level monitoring, and rapid shutdown, the TS4-X-S with advanced monitoring and rapid shutdown, and the rapid shutdown-only TS4-X-F, all of which feature 25A Isc rating and 80V maximum input voltage with plug-and-play support for all solar modules up to 800W. In addition to the option for selective optimizer deployment, TS4-X includes the first-in-its-class capability for field-upgradable monitoring without the need for hardware replacement and integrated over-current and over-temperature protection. A new Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) capability via wired PLC and wireless connections can provide redundant first responder safety and performance assurance in energy-critical applications.

"Innovation in PV solar means providing installers the tools to reduce operational costs and maximize energy yield, and with the TS4-X, Tigo has further solidified its pioneering role by anticipating market needs with versatile solutions," said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP of Sales EMEA MD Europe at Tigo Energy. "Tigo has always led innovation in MLPE, developing solutions that address today's challenges while preparing the market for those of tomorrow. The TS4-X product line is a perfect example of this vision: a solution that can be universally adopted thanks to its broad compatibility with practically any module and thousands of inverters, providing installers and system owners smart features that enhance performance and simplify management."

Committed to supporting its installers, Tigo will also introduce Italian-language updates to its Tigo Academy platform, an on-demand training resource designed to equip European PV professionals with the skills necessary for the optimal installation of Tigo solutions. The Tigo Academy is also the first step to becoming Tigo Certified and joining the Tigo Certified Installer Program, which already includes more than 50 solar professionals across Europe. Qualified installers can also enter to win exclusive prizes for the fastest training program completion time at KEY 2025.

Tigo Energy representatives will be available at KEY in the Rimini Exhibition Center, Hall D3, Booth 310, from March 5-7, 2025. To schedule a meeting with a Tigo representative or explore Tigo's partners at the event, visit the dedicated event page.

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

