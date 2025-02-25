Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Provides Full Year 2025 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and provided full year 2025 guidance.
The financial comparisons herein are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.
Due to the deconsolidation of our RHB joint venture on December 31, 2024, RHB is not included in year-end 2024 consolidated backlog. As such, our prior-year comparisons for these metrics are on an adjusted basis to exclude RHB. Please see the "Historical Quarterly Backlog Information" section below for reconciliations to historical figures.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
- Revenues of $498.8 million, an increase of 3%
- Gross margin of 21.4%, up from 18.9%
- Net income of $113.2 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, an increase of 182% and 184% respectively
- Excluding the impact of a one-time gain on the deconsolidation of a subsidiary and acquisition-related costs, net income was $45.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, an increase of 12% and 13%, respectively
- EBITDA(1) of $167.4 million, an increase of 145%
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $76.4 million, an increase of 11%
- Cash flows from operations totaled $497.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $664.2 million at December 31, 2024
- Backlog at December 31, 2024 was $1.69 billion
- Combined backlog(2) at December 31, 2024 was $1.83 billion
For the full year ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased by 7% over 2023. The Company reported net income of $257.5 million, or $8.27 per diluted share in 2024, versus $138.7 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted net income(1) increased 36.3% to $189.9 million, or $6.10 per diluted share in 2024, versus $139.3 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, in 2023. EBITDA(1) increased 59% to $410.9 million in 2024, versus $259.0 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 23% to $320.0 million in 2024, versus $259.9 million in 2023.
(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation", and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information.
(2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $137.9 million at December 31, 2024.
CEO Remarks and Outlook
"2024 was another record year for Sterling as we grew our adjusted net income by 36% to deliver diluted EPS of $6.10, which was above the high end of our previously guided range," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, our gross margins exceeded 20% on an annual basis, a new record, and we generated nearly $500 million of operating cash flow."
Mr. Cutillo continued, "In the fourth quarter we delivered 3% revenue growth and a 13% increase in adjusted diluted EPS. Our focus on margin expansion continues to drive profitability growth well in excess of revenue growth, and we expect this trend to continue in 2025. Gross profit margins in the quarter of 21.4% remained extremely strong as we have shifted the business toward higher-margin service offerings.
We closed the year with combined backlog of $1.83 billion, which was up slightly from prior year levels on a like-for-like basis. Notably, E-Infrastructure Solutions backlog reached over $1 billion and grew 27% relative to the prior year. Additionally, award activity has been strong in the first quarter of 2025 and our pipeline of high-probability future phase work continues to grow. Our operating cash flow generation in the fourth quarter of 2024 was again excellent at $174 million, driving our net cash position to $348 million, and supporting share repurchases of $20 million."
Mr. Cutillo added, "In E-Infrastructure Solutions, we achieved 50% operating income growth in the fourth quarter as operating margins expanded nearly 700 basis points to reach 24.1%. This excellent margin profile reflects our shift toward large mission-critical projects, including data centers and manufacturing, where our scale, superior execution, and track record of delivering projects on time are extremely valuable to our customers.
E-Infrastructure revenue increased 8% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by strength in data center work. Notably, data center-related revenue increased over 50% compared to the prior year quarter and now represents over 60% of segment backlog.
Transportation Solutions revenue increased 24% for the full year and operating margins were 6.5%. In the fourth quarter, revenue and operating income declined against a challenging comparison to 4Q23 which benefited from very favorable weather and project timing. We continue to see good demand and project opportunities in our core Rocky Mountain and Arizona regions. We have made the strategic decision to accelerate our shift away from low bid heavy highway work in Texas, which will weigh on revenue and backlog in the near term, but will benefit margins as we move through 2025.
In Building Solutions, full year 2024 revenue increased 1.1% and operating income increased 6.3%. In the quarter, revenue declined 3% and operating income declined 17%. The decline in operating income is entirely attributable to $1.8 million of earn-out expense related to the acquisition of PPG. Our residential businesses continued to be impacted by the slowdown in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, as prospective homebuyers are facing affordability challenges. We remain bullish on the multi-year demand trends in our key geographies and are cautiously optimistic of a rebound in the second half of 2025."
"We believe 2025 will be another excellent year for Sterling as we continue to drive bottom line growth that outpaces top line growth. The midpoint of our 2025 guidance would represent 10% revenue growth pro forma for the new RHB accounting methodology, 18% adjusted net income growth and 18% adjusted EBITDA growth," Mr. Cutillo concluded.
Full Year 2025 Guidance
- Revenue of $2.00 billion to $2.15 billion
- Net Income of $215 million to $230 million
- Diluted EPS of $6.75 to $7.25
- EBITDA(1) of $370 million to $395 million
Full Year 2025 Non-GAAP Guidance
Sterling is introducing new non-GAAP methodology for 2025 that includes new adjustments for non-cash stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. In addition, we are expanding our definition of acquisition related costs to include earn-outs. Please see the "Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and comparable 2024 results.
- Adjusted Net Income(1) of $252 million to $267 million
- Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) of $7.90 to $8.40
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $395 million to $420 million
(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for more information.
About Sterling
Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, large scale distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, plumbing services, and surveys for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors - that is The Sterling Way.
Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,
our people to move and our country to grow."
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$ 498,833
$ 485,978
$ 2,115,756
$ 1,972,229
Cost of revenues
(392,156)
(394,223)
(1,689,633)
(1,634,591)
Gross profit
106,677
91,755
426,123
337,638
General and administrative expense
(32,598)
(26,111)
(118,424)
(98,703)
Intangible asset amortization
(4,180)
(4,017)
(17,037)
(15,226)
Acquisition related costs
(212)
(521)
(421)
(873)
Other operating expense, net
(7,416)
(5,338)
(25,619)
(17,041)
Operating income
62,271
55,768
264,622
205,795
Interest income
7,824
5,813
27,622
14,140
Interest expense
(5,792)
(6,804)
(25,255)
(29,320)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
91,289
-
91,289
-
Income before income taxes
155,592
54,777
358,278
190,615
Income tax expense
(38,400)
(12,341)
(87,360)
(47,770)
Net income, including noncontrolling interests
117,192
42,436
270,918
142,845
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,979)
(2,263)
(13,457)
(4,190)
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 113,213
$ 40,173
$ 257,461
$ 138,655
Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Basic
$ 3.69
$ 1.30
$ 8.35
$ 4.51
Diluted
$ 3.64
$ 1.28
$ 8.27
$ 4.44
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
30,696
30,819
30,830
30,755
Diluted
31,121
31,334
31,146
31,208
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Revenues
2024
% of
2023
% of
2024
% of
2023
% of
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 234,041
47 %
$ 217,472
45 %
$ 923,728
44 %
$ 937,408
48 %
Transportation Solutions
174,664
35 %
175,685
36 %
783,659
37 %
630,908
32 %
Building Solutions
90,128
18 %
92,821
19 %
408,369
19 %
403,913
20 %
Total Revenues
$ 498,833
$ 485,978
$ 2,115,756
$ 1,972,229
Operating Income
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 56,437
24.1 %
$ 37,616
17.3 %
$ 203,359
22.0 %
$ 140,997
15.0 %
Transportation Solutions
8,715
5.0 %
12,262
7.0 %
50,869
6.5 %
41,911
6.6 %
Building Solutions
9,246
10.3 %
11,164
12.0 %
49,083
12.0 %
46,193
11.4 %
Segment Operating Income
74,398
14.9 %
61,042
12.6 %
303,311
14.3 %
229,101
11.6 %
Corporate G&A Expense
(11,915)
(4,753)
(38,268)
(22,433)
Acquisition Related Costs
(212)
(521)
(421)
(873)
Total Operating Income
$ 62,271
12.5 %
$ 55,768
11.5 %
$ 264,622
12.5 %
$ 205,795
10.4 %
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 664,195
$ 471,563
Accounts receivable
247,050
252,435
Contract assets
55,387
88,600
Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures
5,811
17,506
Receivable from affiliate
32,054
-
Other current assets
17,383
17,875
Total current assets
1,021,880
847,979
Property and equipment, net
236,795
243,648
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary
107,400
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
52,668
57,235
Goodwill
264,597
281,117
Other intangibles, net
316,390
328,397
Other non-current assets, net
17,044
18,808
Total assets
$ 2,016,774
$ 1,777,184
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 130,420
$ 145,968
Contract liabilities
508,846
444,160
Current maturities of long-term debt
26,423
26,520
Current portion of long-term lease obligations
20,498
19,641
Accrued compensation
36,774
27,758
Other current liabilities
18,997
14,121
Total current liabilities
741,958
678,168
Long-term debt
289,898
314,996
Long-term lease obligations
32,455
37,722
Members' interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings
-
29,108
Deferred tax liability, net
109,360
76,764
Other long-term liabilities
16,625
16,573
Total liabilities
1,190,296
1,153,331
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
312
309
Additional paid in capital
288,395
293,570
Treasury stock, at cost
(63,121)
-
Retained earnings
582,495
325,034
Total Sterling stockholders' equity
808,081
618,913
Noncontrolling interests
18,397
4,940
Total stockholders' equity
826,478
623,853
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,016,774
$ 1,777,184
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 270,918
$ 142,845
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
68,410
57,403
Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest
1,146
1,727
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(3,473)
(5,286)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
(91,289)
-
Deferred taxes
32,573
14,746
Stock-based compensation
19,003
14,622
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
199,816
252,527
Net cash provided by operating activities
497,104
478,584
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(11,223)
(51,177)
Disposition, net of cash disposed
-
14,000
Deconsolidation, net of cash
(103,829)
-
Capital expenditures
(80,954)
(64,379)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
10,157
13,804
Net cash used in investing activities
(185,849)
(87,752)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from credit facility
-
2,562
Repayments of debt
(26,539)
(93,491)
Purchase of common stock
(70,596)
-
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners
-
(2,450)
Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards
(21,452)
(9,567)
Debt issuance costs
-
(1,572)
Other
(36)
(16)
Net cash used in financing activities
(118,623)
(104,534)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
192,632
286,298
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
471,563
185,265
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
664,195
471,563
Less: restricted cash
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 664,195
$ 471,563
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
HISTORICAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present our 2024, 2023 and 2022 quarterly revenue and income from operations by segment adjusted to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB and continuing operations:
2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
Revenues
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Total
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 184,476
$ 241,312
$ 263,899
$ 234,041
$ 923,728
Transportation Solutions
110,505
158,828
155,063
123,387
547,783
Building Solutions
106,915
108,735
102,591
90,128
408,369
Revenues
$ 401,896
$ 508,875
$ 521,553
$ 447,556
$ 1,879,880
Operating Income
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 27,169
$ 51,677
$ 68,076
$ 56,437
$ 203,359
Transportation Solutions
8,132
15,449
18,573
8,715
50,869
Building Solutions
14,775
13,813
11,249
9,246
49,083
Segment Operating Income
50,076
80,939
97,898
74,398
303,311
Corporate
(7,915)
(8,104)
(10,334)
(11,915)
(38,268)
Acquisition related costs
(36)
(101)
(72)
(212)
(421)
Operating Income
$ 42,125
$ 72,734
$ 87,492
$ 62,271
$ 264,622
2023 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
Revenues
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Total
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 205,840
$ 260,148
$ 253,948
$ 217,472
$ 937,408
Transportation Solutions
89,702
108,890
123,550
115,711
437,853
Building Solutions
86,600
111,089
113,403
92,821
403,913
Revenues
$ 382,142
$ 480,127
$ 490,901
$ 426,004
$ 1,779,174
Operating Income
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 24,269
$ 43,167
$ 35,945
$ 37,616
$ 140,997
Transportation Solutions
5,306
9,856
14,487
12,262
41,911
Building Solutions
8,701
13,480
12,848
11,164
46,193
Segment Operating Income
38,276
66,503
63,280
61,042
229,101
Corporate
(5,459)
(6,181)
(6,040)
(4,753)
(22,433)
Acquisition related costs
(190)
(59)
(103)
(521)
(873)
Operating Income
$ 32,627
$ 60,263
$ 57,137
$ 55,768
$ 205,795
2022 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
Revenues
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Total
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 168,927
$ 233,548
$ 255,530
$ 247,272
$ 905,277
Transportation Solutions
95,716
111,424
116,055
91,834
415,029
Building Solutions
80,894
85,639
80,286
74,790
321,609
Revenues
$ 345,537
$ 430,611
$ 451,871
$ 413,896
$ 1,641,915
Operating Income
E-Infrastructure Solutions
$ 21,285
$ 32,824
$ 37,533
$ 29,811
$ 121,453
Transportation Solutions
4,443
7,410
9,700
5,070
26,623
Building Solutions
9,358
9,751
9,324
8,260
36,693
Segment Operating Income
35,086
$ 49,985
56,557
43,141
184,769
Corporate
(5,468)
(5,766)
(7,005)
(5,833)
(24,072)
Acquisition related costs
(255)
(230)
(77)
(265)
(827)
Operating Income
$ 29,363
$ 43,989
$ 49,475
$ 37,043
$ 159,870
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
HISTORICAL QUARTERLY BACKLOG INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present our 2024, 2023 and 2022 backlog and combined backlog adjusted to conform to our December 31, 2024 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB and continuing operations:
2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Backlog
Backlog including RHB
$ 2,352,126
$ 2,098,781
$ 2,055,081
$ 2,184,478
Less: RHB Backlog
(528,043)
(476,842)
(485,050)
(491,255)
Backlog excluding RHB
$ 1,824,083
$ 1,621,939
$ 1,570,031
$ 1,693,223
Combined Backlog
Combined Backlog including RHB
$ 2,419,748
$ 2,445,992
$ 2,374,690
$ 2,322,391
Less: RHB Backlog
(528,043)
(536,165)
(539,494)
(491,255)
Combined Backlog excluding RHB
$ 1,891,705
$ 1,909,827
$ 1,835,196
$ 1,831,136
2023 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Backlog
Backlog including RHB
$ 1,624,233
$ 1,735,669
$ 2,010,407
$ 2,067,016
Less: RHB Backlog
(302,189)
(281,500)
(271,894)
(405,799)
Backlog excluding RHB
$ 1,322,044
$ 1,454,169
$ 1,738,513
$ 1,661,217
Combined Backlog
Combined Backlog including RHB
$ 1,754,736
$ 2,392,910
$ 2,385,587
$ 2,370,248
Less: RHB Backlog
(318,633)
(446,422)
(432,483)
(561,355)
Combined Backlog excluding RHB
$ 1,436,103
$ 1,946,488
$ 1,953,104
$ 1,808,893
2022 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Backlog
Backlog including RHB
$ 1,378,335
$ 1,327,218
$ 1,411,271
$ 1,414,342
Less: RHB Backlog
(273,382)
(277,158)
(272,103)
(301,223)
Backlog excluding RHB
$ 1,104,953
$ 1,050,060
$ 1,139,168
$ 1,113,119
Combined Backlog
Combined Backlog including RHB
$ 1,466,439
$ 1,466,943
$ 1,625,630
$ 1,689,323
Less: RHB Backlog
(297,695)
(309,198)
(329,901)
(323,556)
Combined Backlog excluding RHB
$ 1,168,744
$ 1,157,745
$ 1,295,729
$ 1,365,767
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 113,213
$ 40,173
$ 257,461
$ 138,655
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
(91,289)
-
(91,289)
-
Acquisition related costs
212
521
421
873
Income tax impact of adjustments
23,354
(117)
23,303
(219)
Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (1)
$ 45,490
$ 40,577
$ 189,896
$ 139,309
Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Basic
$ 3.69
$ 1.30
$ 8.35
$ 4.51
Diluted
$ 3.64
$ 1.28
$ 8.27
$ 4.44
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Basic
$ 1.48
$ 1.32
$ 6.16
$ 4.53
Diluted
$ 1.46
$ 1.29
$ 6.10
$ 4.46
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
30,696
30,819
30,830
30,755
Diluted
31,121
31,334
31,146
31,208
(1)
The Company defines adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, acquisition related costs, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 113,213
$ 40,173
$ 257,461
$ 138,655
Depreciation and amortization
17,864
14,874
68,410
57,403
Interest (income) expense, net
(2,032)
991
(2,367)
15,180
Income tax expense
38,400
12,341
87,360
47,770
EBITDA(1)
167,445
68,379
410,864
259,008
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
(91,289)
-
(91,289)
-
Acquisition related costs
212
521
421
873
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 76,368
$ 68,900
$ 319,996
$ 259,881
(1)
The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income/expense and income tax expense.
(2)
The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary and acquisition related costs.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED NET INCOME GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Full Year 2025 Guidance
Full Year
Low
High
2024 Actual
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 215,000
$ 230,000
$ 257,461
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
-
-
(91,289)
Non-cash stock-based compensation
20,000
20,000
19,003
Intangible asset amortization
25,000
25,000
17,037
Acquisition related costs
5,000
5,000
5,177
Income tax impact of adjustments
(13,000)
(13,000)
13,356
Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (1)
$ 252,000
$ 267,000
$ 220,745
Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Diluted
$ 6.75
$ 7.25
$ 8.27
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:
Diluted
$ 7.90
$ 8.40
$ 7.09
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Diluted
32,000
32,000
31,146
(1)
Starting in 2025, the Company will define adjusted net income as GAAP net income excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs (including earn-outs), and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Full Year 2025 Guidance
Full Year 2024
Low
High
Actual
Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders
$ 215
$ 230
$ 257
Depreciation and amortization
76
81
68
Interest income, net of interest expense
(2)
(4)
(2)
Income tax expense
81
88
87
EBITDA (1)
370
395
411
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
-
-
(91)
Non-cash stock-based compensation
20
20
19
Acquisition related costs
5
5
5
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 395
$ 420
$ 344
(1)
The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income, and income tax expense.
(2)
In 2025, the Company will define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, and acquisition related costs (including earn-outs).
