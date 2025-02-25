Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Provides Full Year 2025 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and provided full year 2025 guidance.

The financial comparisons herein are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.

Due to the deconsolidation of our RHB joint venture on December 31, 2024, RHB is not included in year-end 2024 consolidated backlog. As such, our prior-year comparisons for these metrics are on an adjusted basis to exclude RHB. Please see the "Historical Quarterly Backlog Information" section below for reconciliations to historical figures.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues of $498.8 million, an increase of 3%

Gross margin of 21.4%, up from 18.9%

Net income of $113.2 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, an increase of 182% and 184% respectively

Excluding the impact of a one-time gain on the deconsolidation of a subsidiary and acquisition-related costs, net income was $45.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, an increase of 12% and 13%, respectively

EBITDA (1) of $167.4 million, an increase of 145%

of $167.4 million, an increase of 145% Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $76.4 million, an increase of 11%

of $76.4 million, an increase of 11% Cash flows from operations totaled $497.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $664.2 million at December 31, 2024

Backlog at December 31, 2024 was $1.69 billion

Combined backlog(2) at December 31, 2024 was $1.83 billion

For the full year ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased by 7% over 2023. The Company reported net income of $257.5 million, or $8.27 per diluted share in 2024, versus $138.7 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted net income(1) increased 36.3% to $189.9 million, or $6.10 per diluted share in 2024, versus $139.3 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, in 2023. EBITDA(1) increased 59% to $410.9 million in 2024, versus $259.0 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 23% to $320.0 million in 2024, versus $259.9 million in 2023.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation", and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information. (2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $137.9 million at December 31, 2024.

CEO Remarks and Outlook

"2024 was another record year for Sterling as we grew our adjusted net income by 36% to deliver diluted EPS of $6.10, which was above the high end of our previously guided range," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, our gross margins exceeded 20% on an annual basis, a new record, and we generated nearly $500 million of operating cash flow."

Mr. Cutillo continued, "In the fourth quarter we delivered 3% revenue growth and a 13% increase in adjusted diluted EPS. Our focus on margin expansion continues to drive profitability growth well in excess of revenue growth, and we expect this trend to continue in 2025. Gross profit margins in the quarter of 21.4% remained extremely strong as we have shifted the business toward higher-margin service offerings.

We closed the year with combined backlog of $1.83 billion, which was up slightly from prior year levels on a like-for-like basis. Notably, E-Infrastructure Solutions backlog reached over $1 billion and grew 27% relative to the prior year. Additionally, award activity has been strong in the first quarter of 2025 and our pipeline of high-probability future phase work continues to grow. Our operating cash flow generation in the fourth quarter of 2024 was again excellent at $174 million, driving our net cash position to $348 million, and supporting share repurchases of $20 million."

Mr. Cutillo added, "In E-Infrastructure Solutions, we achieved 50% operating income growth in the fourth quarter as operating margins expanded nearly 700 basis points to reach 24.1%. This excellent margin profile reflects our shift toward large mission-critical projects, including data centers and manufacturing, where our scale, superior execution, and track record of delivering projects on time are extremely valuable to our customers.

E-Infrastructure revenue increased 8% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by strength in data center work. Notably, data center-related revenue increased over 50% compared to the prior year quarter and now represents over 60% of segment backlog.

Transportation Solutions revenue increased 24% for the full year and operating margins were 6.5%. In the fourth quarter, revenue and operating income declined against a challenging comparison to 4Q23 which benefited from very favorable weather and project timing. We continue to see good demand and project opportunities in our core Rocky Mountain and Arizona regions. We have made the strategic decision to accelerate our shift away from low bid heavy highway work in Texas, which will weigh on revenue and backlog in the near term, but will benefit margins as we move through 2025.

In Building Solutions, full year 2024 revenue increased 1.1% and operating income increased 6.3%. In the quarter, revenue declined 3% and operating income declined 17%. The decline in operating income is entirely attributable to $1.8 million of earn-out expense related to the acquisition of PPG. Our residential businesses continued to be impacted by the slowdown in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, as prospective homebuyers are facing affordability challenges. We remain bullish on the multi-year demand trends in our key geographies and are cautiously optimistic of a rebound in the second half of 2025."

"We believe 2025 will be another excellent year for Sterling as we continue to drive bottom line growth that outpaces top line growth. The midpoint of our 2025 guidance would represent 10% revenue growth pro forma for the new RHB accounting methodology, 18% adjusted net income growth and 18% adjusted EBITDA growth," Mr. Cutillo concluded.

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Revenue of $2.00 billion to $2.15 billion

Net Income of $215 million to $230 million

Diluted EPS of $6.75 to $7.25

EBITDA(1) of $370 million to $395 million

Full Year 2025 Non-GAAP Guidance

Sterling is introducing new non-GAAP methodology for 2025 that includes new adjustments for non-cash stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. In addition, we are expanding our definition of acquisition related costs to include earn-outs. Please see the "Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and comparable 2024 results.

Adjusted Net Income (1) of $252 million to $267 million

of $252 million to $267 million Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) of $7.90 to $8.40

of $7.90 to $8.40 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $395 million to $420 million

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for more information.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, large scale distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, plumbing services, and surveys for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors - that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Revenues $ 498,833

$ 485,978

$ 2,115,756

$ 1,972,229 Cost of revenues (392,156)

(394,223)

(1,689,633)

(1,634,591) Gross profit 106,677

91,755

426,123

337,638 General and administrative expense (32,598)

(26,111)

(118,424)

(98,703) Intangible asset amortization (4,180)

(4,017)

(17,037)

(15,226) Acquisition related costs (212)

(521)

(421)

(873) Other operating expense, net (7,416)

(5,338)

(25,619)

(17,041) Operating income 62,271

55,768

264,622

205,795 Interest income 7,824

5,813

27,622

14,140 Interest expense (5,792)

(6,804)

(25,255)

(29,320) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net 91,289

-

91,289

- Income before income taxes 155,592

54,777

358,278

190,615 Income tax expense (38,400)

(12,341)

(87,360)

(47,770) Net income, including noncontrolling interests 117,192

42,436

270,918

142,845 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,979)

(2,263)

(13,457)

(4,190) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 113,213

$ 40,173

$ 257,461

$ 138,655















Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.69

$ 1.30

$ 8.35

$ 4.51 Diluted $ 3.64

$ 1.28

$ 8.27

$ 4.44















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 30,696

30,819

30,830

30,755 Diluted 31,121

31,334

31,146

31,208

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Revenues 2024

% of

Revenue

2023

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue

2023

% of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 234,041

47 %

$ 217,472

45 %

$ 923,728

44 %

$ 937,408

48 % Transportation Solutions 174,664

35 %

175,685

36 %

783,659

37 %

630,908

32 % Building Solutions 90,128

18 %

92,821

19 %

408,369

19 %

403,913

20 % Total Revenues $ 498,833





$ 485,978





$ 2,115,756





$ 1,972,229



































Operating Income





























E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 56,437

24.1 %

$ 37,616

17.3 %

$ 203,359

22.0 %

$ 140,997

15.0 % Transportation Solutions 8,715

5.0 %

12,262

7.0 %

50,869

6.5 %

41,911

6.6 % Building Solutions 9,246

10.3 %

11,164

12.0 %

49,083

12.0 %

46,193

11.4 % Segment Operating Income 74,398

14.9 %

61,042

12.6 %

303,311

14.3 %

229,101

11.6 % Corporate G&A Expense (11,915)





(4,753)





(38,268)





(22,433)



Acquisition Related Costs (212)





(521)





(421)





(873)



Total Operating Income $ 62,271

12.5 %

$ 55,768

11.5 %

$ 264,622

12.5 %

$ 205,795

10.4 %

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 664,195

$ 471,563 Accounts receivable 247,050

252,435 Contract assets 55,387

88,600 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 5,811

17,506 Receivable from affiliate 32,054

- Other current assets 17,383

17,875 Total current assets 1,021,880

847,979 Property and equipment, net 236,795

243,648 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 107,400

- Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 52,668

57,235 Goodwill 264,597

281,117 Other intangibles, net 316,390

328,397 Other non-current assets, net 17,044

18,808 Total assets $ 2,016,774

$ 1,777,184 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 130,420

$ 145,968 Contract liabilities 508,846

444,160 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,423

26,520 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 20,498

19,641 Accrued compensation 36,774

27,758 Other current liabilities 18,997

14,121 Total current liabilities 741,958

678,168 Long-term debt 289,898

314,996 Long-term lease obligations 32,455

37,722 Members' interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings -

29,108 Deferred tax liability, net 109,360

76,764 Other long-term liabilities 16,625

16,573 Total liabilities 1,190,296

1,153,331 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 312

309 Additional paid in capital 288,395

293,570 Treasury stock, at cost (63,121)

- Retained earnings 582,495

325,034 Total Sterling stockholders' equity 808,081

618,913 Noncontrolling interests 18,397

4,940 Total stockholders' equity 826,478

623,853 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,016,774

$ 1,777,184

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 270,918

$ 142,845 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 68,410

57,403 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 1,146

1,727 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (3,473)

(5,286) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net (91,289)

- Deferred taxes 32,573

14,746 Stock-based compensation 19,003

14,622 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 199,816

252,527 Net cash provided by operating activities 497,104

478,584 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11,223)

(51,177) Disposition, net of cash disposed -

14,000 Deconsolidation, net of cash (103,829)

- Capital expenditures (80,954)

(64,379) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10,157

13,804 Net cash used in investing activities (185,849)

(87,752) Cash flows from financing activities:





Cash received from credit facility -

2,562 Repayments of debt (26,539)

(93,491) Purchase of common stock (70,596)

- Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners -

(2,450) Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards (21,452)

(9,567) Debt issuance costs -

(1,572) Other (36)

(16) Net cash used in financing activities (118,623)

(104,534) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 192,632

286,298 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 471,563

185,265 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 664,195

471,563 Less: restricted cash -

- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 664,195

$ 471,563

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES HISTORICAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables present our 2024, 2023 and 2022 quarterly revenue and income from operations by segment adjusted to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB and continuing operations:





















2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)



Revenues March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Total E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 184,476

$ 241,312

$ 263,899

$ 234,041

$ 923,728 Transportation Solutions 110,505

158,828

155,063

123,387

547,783 Building Solutions 106,915

108,735

102,591

90,128

408,369 Revenues $ 401,896

$ 508,875

$ 521,553

$ 447,556

$ 1,879,880



















Operating Income

















E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 27,169

$ 51,677

$ 68,076

$ 56,437

$ 203,359 Transportation Solutions 8,132

15,449

18,573

8,715

50,869 Building Solutions 14,775

13,813

11,249

9,246

49,083 Segment Operating Income 50,076

80,939

97,898

74,398

303,311 Corporate (7,915)

(8,104)

(10,334)

(11,915)

(38,268) Acquisition related costs (36)

(101)

(72)

(212)

(421) Operating Income $ 42,125

$ 72,734

$ 87,492

$ 62,271

$ 264,622



2023 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)



Revenues March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Total E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 205,840

$ 260,148

$ 253,948

$ 217,472

$ 937,408 Transportation Solutions 89,702

108,890

123,550

115,711

437,853 Building Solutions 86,600

111,089

113,403

92,821

403,913 Revenues $ 382,142

$ 480,127

$ 490,901

$ 426,004

$ 1,779,174



















Operating Income

















E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 24,269

$ 43,167

$ 35,945

$ 37,616

$ 140,997 Transportation Solutions 5,306

9,856

14,487

12,262

41,911 Building Solutions 8,701

13,480

12,848

11,164

46,193 Segment Operating Income 38,276

66,503

63,280

61,042

229,101 Corporate (5,459)

(6,181)

(6,040)

(4,753)

(22,433) Acquisition related costs (190)

(59)

(103)

(521)

(873) Operating Income $ 32,627

$ 60,263

$ 57,137

$ 55,768

$ 205,795



2022 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)



Revenues March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Total E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 168,927

$ 233,548

$ 255,530

$ 247,272

$ 905,277 Transportation Solutions 95,716

111,424

116,055

91,834

415,029 Building Solutions 80,894

85,639

80,286

74,790

321,609 Revenues $ 345,537

$ 430,611

$ 451,871

$ 413,896

$ 1,641,915



















Operating Income

















E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 21,285

$ 32,824

$ 37,533

$ 29,811

$ 121,453 Transportation Solutions 4,443

7,410

9,700

5,070

26,623 Building Solutions 9,358

9,751

9,324

8,260

36,693 Segment Operating Income 35,086

$ 49,985

56,557

43,141

184,769 Corporate (5,468)

(5,766)

(7,005)

(5,833)

(24,072) Acquisition related costs (255)

(230)

(77)

(265)

(827) Operating Income $ 29,363

$ 43,989

$ 49,475

$ 37,043

$ 159,870

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES HISTORICAL QUARTERLY BACKLOG INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables present our 2024, 2023 and 2022 backlog and combined backlog adjusted to conform to our December 31, 2024 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB and continuing operations:

















2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31 Backlog













Backlog including RHB $ 2,352,126

$ 2,098,781

$ 2,055,081

$ 2,184,478 Less: RHB Backlog (528,043)

(476,842)

(485,050)

(491,255) Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,824,083

$ 1,621,939

$ 1,570,031

$ 1,693,223















Combined Backlog













Combined Backlog including RHB $ 2,419,748

$ 2,445,992

$ 2,374,690

$ 2,322,391 Less: RHB Backlog (528,043)

(536,165)

(539,494)

(491,255) Combined Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,891,705

$ 1,909,827

$ 1,835,196

$ 1,831,136

















2023 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31 Backlog













Backlog including RHB $ 1,624,233

$ 1,735,669

$ 2,010,407

$ 2,067,016 Less: RHB Backlog (302,189)

(281,500)

(271,894)

(405,799) Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,322,044

$ 1,454,169

$ 1,738,513

$ 1,661,217















Combined Backlog













Combined Backlog including RHB $ 1,754,736

$ 2,392,910

$ 2,385,587

$ 2,370,248 Less: RHB Backlog (318,633)

(446,422)

(432,483)

(561,355) Combined Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,436,103

$ 1,946,488

$ 1,953,104

$ 1,808,893

















2022 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31 Backlog













Backlog including RHB $ 1,378,335

$ 1,327,218

$ 1,411,271

$ 1,414,342 Less: RHB Backlog (273,382)

(277,158)

(272,103)

(301,223) Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,104,953

$ 1,050,060

$ 1,139,168

$ 1,113,119















Combined Backlog













Combined Backlog including RHB $ 1,466,439

$ 1,466,943

$ 1,625,630

$ 1,689,323 Less: RHB Backlog (297,695)

(309,198)

(329,901)

(323,556) Combined Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,168,744

$ 1,157,745

$ 1,295,729

$ 1,365,767

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 113,213

$ 40,173

$ 257,461

$ 138,655 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net (91,289)

-

(91,289)

- Acquisition related costs 212

521

421

873 Income tax impact of adjustments 23,354

(117)

23,303

(219) Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (1) $ 45,490

$ 40,577

$ 189,896

$ 139,309















Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.69

$ 1.30

$ 8.35

$ 4.51 Diluted $ 3.64

$ 1.28

$ 8.27

$ 4.44















Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $ 1.48

$ 1.32

$ 6.16

$ 4.53 Diluted $ 1.46

$ 1.29

$ 6.10

$ 4.46















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 30,696

30,819

30,830

30,755 Diluted 31,121

31,334

31,146

31,208

















(1) The Company defines adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, acquisition related costs, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 113,213

$ 40,173

$ 257,461

$ 138,655 Depreciation and amortization 17,864

14,874

68,410

57,403 Interest (income) expense, net (2,032)

991

(2,367)

15,180 Income tax expense 38,400

12,341

87,360

47,770 EBITDA(1) 167,445

68,379

410,864

259,008 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net (91,289)

-

(91,289)

- Acquisition related costs 212

521

421

873 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 76,368

$ 68,900

$ 319,996

$ 259,881

















(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income/expense and income tax expense.



(2) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary and acquisition related costs.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Full Year

Low

High

2024 Actual Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 215,000

$ 230,000

$ 257,461 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net -

-

(91,289) Non-cash stock-based compensation 20,000

20,000

19,003 Intangible asset amortization 25,000

25,000

17,037 Acquisition related costs 5,000

5,000

5,177 Income tax impact of adjustments (13,000)

(13,000)

13,356 Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (1) $ 252,000

$ 267,000

$ 220,745











Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:









Diluted $ 6.75

$ 7.25

$ 8.27











Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:









Diluted $ 7.90

$ 8.40

$ 7.09











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Diluted 32,000

32,000

31,146













(1) Starting in 2025, the Company will define adjusted net income as GAAP net income excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs (including earn-outs), and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited)

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Full Year 2024

Low

High

Actual Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 215

$ 230

$ 257 Depreciation and amortization 76

81

68 Interest income, net of interest expense (2)

(4)

(2) Income tax expense 81

88

87 EBITDA (1) 370

395

411 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net -

-

(91) Non-cash stock-based compensation 20

20

19 Acquisition related costs 5

5

5 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 395

$ 420

$ 344













(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income, and income tax expense.



(2) In 2025, the Company will define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, and acquisition related costs (including earn-outs).

