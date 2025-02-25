Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Supernus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2024 net sales of Qelbree ® increased 60% to $74.4 million, compared to the same period in 2023. Full year 2024 net sales of Qelbree increased 72% to $241.3 million, compared to full year 2023.

increased 25%, compared to full year of 2023. Full year 2024 operating earnings of $81.7 million, compared to operating loss of $(5.3) million in 2023; Full year 2024 adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) increased 47% to $183.7 million, compared to full year 2023.

ONAPGO (apomorphine hydrochloride), formerly known as SPN-830, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will be launched in the second quarter of 2025.

Full year 2025 guidance for total revenues of $600 million to $630 million, operating earnings (loss) of $(15) million to $10 million and adjusted operating earnings (Non-GAAP)(1) of $105 million to $130 million.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2024 and associated Company developments.

"Our 2024 results reflect solid commercial execution across the company, including continued growth of our core products, and strong growth in operating earnings," said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. "In 2025, we look forward to continued Qelbree growth; the launch of ONAPGO for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, planned for the second quarter of 2025; and further advancement of our product pipeline."

Qelbree Highlights

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an update for the label for Qelbree to include new pharmacodynamic data. The updated label highlights Qelbree's partial agonist activity at the serotonin 5-HT2C receptor and inhibition of the norepinephrine transporter, reinforcing its multimodal pharmacodynamic profile. Additionally, the updated label now includes new lactation data for breastfeeding women with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), showing that the transfer of Qelbree into breastmilk is low.





The Company recently presented interim results from an open-label Phase IV trial with Qelbree in 161 adults with ADHD and mood symptoms at the 30th Annual National Psychopharmacology Update conference. The improvements in clinician and patient-rated measures of ADHD, depression and anxiety symptoms in the interim data analysis, analyzed for the first 95 patients who completed the trial, are encouraging and suggest that Qelbree's effects may extend to adults with complex ADHD. Efficacy and safety outcomes were consistent with the double-blind, pivotal trial of Qelbree in adult ADHD. Topline results from the full Phase IV trial (all 161 adults) are consistent with the interim results and will be presented at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting in May 2025.





Total IQVIA prescriptions ( 2) for Qelbree were 214,613 and 767,791 for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively, an increase of 25% for both periods compared to the same periods in the prior year.





for Qelbree were 214,613 and 767,791 for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively, an increase of 25% for both periods compared to the same periods in the prior year. The Company received a two-plus year patent term extension from the US Patent and Trademark Office for US Patent number 9,662,338 that covers Qelbree. This extends the original expiration date of the patent to the year 2035.



Product Pipeline Update

ONAPGO (formerly, SPN-830) (apomorphine infusion device) for treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD)

The Company announced in early February 2025 that the FDA approved ONAPGO (apomorphine hydrochloride), formerly known as SPN-830, as the first and only subcutaneous apomorphine infusion device for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced PD. The Company plans to launch ONAPGO in the second quarter of 2025 with a support team of experts, including a robust nurse education program, and access support.



SPN-817 - Novel first-in-class highly selective AChE inhibitor for epilepsy

In November 2024, the Company reported topline results from an open label Phase 2a study in patients with treatment-resistant seizures. The study suggested a differentiated profile, with strong efficacy in focal seizures at the 3mg to 4mg twice daily doses. SPN-817 was safe and had acceptable tolerability with two subjects discontinuing because of treatment related adverse events out of the 26 subjects who entered the maintenance period.





The Company has initiated a Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 3mg and 4mg twice daily doses with a targeted enrollment of approximately 258 adult patients with treatment resistant focal seizures.



SPN-820 - Novel first-in-class molecule that increases mTORC1 mediated synaptic function for depression

In February 2025, the Company reported topline results from a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 2b study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary and secondary endpoints. The safety profile of SPN-820 was consistent with previous clinical trials, showing few adverse events. The Company will continue to analyze the data and decide on the future of the program.



SPN-443 - Novel stimulant for ADHD/CNS

Supernus completed a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic study of two oral formulations in healthy adults. Both formulations of SPN-443 showed adequate bioavailability and were well tolerated.



Financial Highlights

This section includes information on non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for information on non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, a reconciliation of applicable GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included at the end of this press release.

Revenues

The following table provides information regarding total revenues (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Net product sales Qelbree $ 74.4 $ 46.4 60% $ 241.3 $ 140.2 72% GOCOVRI 36.9 32.0 15% 130.8 119.6 9% Oxtellar XR 13.2 31.0 (57)% 99.5 113.4 (12)% APOKYN 20.1 18.7 8% 73.9 75.1 (2)% Trokendi XR 14.8 19.6 (24)% 63.2 94.3 (33)% Other(3) 7.0 8.3 (16)% 29.0 31.3 (7)% Total net product sales $ 166.4 $ 156.0 7% $ 637.7 $ 573.9 11% Royalty, licensing and other revenues(4) 7.8 8.3 (6)% 24.1 33.6 (28)% Total revenues $ 174.2 $ 164.3 6% $ 661.8 $ 607.5 9% Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP)(1) $ 146.2 $ 113.7 29% $ 499.1 $ 399.8 25%

Total revenues were $174.2 million and $661.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $164.3 million and $607.5 million in the same periods in 2023, respectively. Total net product sales were $166.4 million and $637.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $156.0 million and $573.9 million in the same periods in 2023, respectively. The increase in both periods was primarily due to increases in net sales of Qelbree and GOCOVRI, partially offset by the decline in net product sales of Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR due to generic erosion. Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP) increased 29% and 25% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same periods in 2023, respectively.





Other Financial Highlights

Operating earnings were $21.4 million and $81.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to operating loss of $(1.0) million and $(5.3) million for the same periods in 2023, respectively. The positive increase in both periods was primarily due to an increase in total net product sales. Furthermore, the fourth quarter of 2023 included $20.2 million in intangible asset impairment charges, mainly related to XADAGO.

Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $48.3 million and $183.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $47.1 million and $125.1 million for the same periods in 2023, respectively.

Net earnings and diluted earnings per share were $15.3 million and $0.27 for the three months and $73.9 million and $1.32 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to net earnings and diluted earnings per share of $1.2 million and $0.02 for the three months and $1.3 million and $0.02 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

At December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and current and long-term marketable securities were approximately $453.6 million compared to $271.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to cash generated from operations.

Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2025, the Company is providing the financial guidance for total revenues and operating earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP) as set forth below (dollars in millions):

Current Guidance

(as of February 25, 2025) Total revenues (includes approximately $65 million - $75 million of Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR)(5)(6) $600 - $630 Combined R&D and SG&A expenses $435 - $460 Operating earnings (loss) $(15) - $10 Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) $105 - $130

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that present financial information which do not comply with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings on a historical and projected basis adjusts for non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, intangible asset impairment charges and changes to fair value of contingent consideration, and for factors that are unusual, non-recurring or unpredictable, and excludes those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables in this press release. In addition to non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings, we also present total revenues excluding net product sales of Trokendi XR (GAAP) and Oxtellar XR (GAAP), which is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as total revenues (GAAP) less net product sales of Trokendi XR (GAAP) and Oxtellar XR (GAAP). Beginning in the year a product loses exclusivity due to generic entrants we generally do not expect net product sales of such products to constitute a significant part of our revenue in the future. We believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to management, investors, analysts and others regarding the Company's revenue and results of operations and assist management, investors, analysts, and others in understanding and evaluating our revenue growth and the performance of the business.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and therefore comparability may be limited. These limitations include: non-GAAP financial measures that may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies; these may not reflect all items of income and expense, as applicable, that affect our operations; there may be potential differences among calculation methodologies; these may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies. We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. The Company's 2024 financial guidance is also being provided on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis.

End Notes

(1) See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for information about this non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this press release.

(2) IQVIA data restatement July 1, 2024.

(3) Includes net product sales of MYOBLOC®, XADAGO® and Osmolex ER®.

(4) Royalty, licensing, and other revenues include royalties on generic Trokendi XR, other licensed products and intellectual property.

(5) Includes net product sales and royalty, licensing, and other revenue.

(6) Reflects continued generic erosion of Trokendi XR and generic erosion of Oxtellar XR beginning in September 2024.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company's corporate strategy; the Company's future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company's ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company's ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company's ability to commercialize its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company's ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company's product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company's clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company's ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company's product candidates; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and the intellectual property of its subsidiaries and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company's expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company's product candidates; the accuracy of the Company's estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company's ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company's projected markets and growth in markets; the Company's product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company's staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December December 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,331 $ 75,054 Marketable securities 384,281 179,820 Accounts receivable, net 142,077 144,155 Inventories, net 54,293 77,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,088 16,676 Total current assets 686,070 493,113 Long-term marketable securities - 16,617 Property and equipment, net 11,545 13,530 Intangible assets, net 521,912 599,889 Goodwill 117,019 117,019 Other assets 31,527 37,505 Total assets $ 1,368,073 $ 1,277,673 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 76,352 $ 79,569 Accrued product returns and rebates 168,705 154,274 Contingent consideration, current portion 47,340 52,070 Other current liabilities - 4,283 Total current liabilities 292,397 290,196 Contingent consideration, long-term - 1,380 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 27,382 33,196 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 4,961 24,963 Other liabilities 7,600 6,422 Total liabilities 332,340 356,157 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 55,743,095 and 54,723,356 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 56 55 Additional paid-in capital 479,440 439,493 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (189) (593) Retained earnings 556,426 482,561 Total stockholders' equity 1,035,733 921,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,368,073 $ 1,277,673

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Net product sales $ 166,395 $ 156,018 $ 637,696 $ 573,933 Royalty, licensing and other revenues 7,764 8,296 24,121 33,588 Total revenues 174,159 164,314 661,817 607,521 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold(a) 26,098 19,627 77,906 83,779 Research and development 28,647 23,347 108,796 91,593 Selling, general and administrative 79,409 81,282 321,582 336,361 Amortization of intangible assets 18,244 21,069 77,977 82,385 Intangible asset impairment charges - 20,189 - 20,189 Contingent consideration loss (gain) 356 (204) (6,110) (1,517) Total costs and expenses 152,754 165,310 580,151 612,790 Operating earnings (loss) 21,405 (996) 81,666 (5,269) Other income (expense) Interest and other income, net 4,977 1,986 16,204 10,453 Interest expense - - - (2,415) Total other income (expense), net 4,977 1,986 16,204 8,038 Earnings before income taxes 26,382 990 97,870 2,769 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,054 (185) 24,005 1,453 Net earnings $ 15,328 $ 1,175 $ 73,865 $ 1,316 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.02 $ 1.34 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.02 $ 1.32 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 55,465,403 54,647,835 55,100,063 54,536,281 Diluted 56,464,768 55,301,319 55,958,537 55,506,828

(a) Excludes amortization of intangible assets.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP Total revenues to Non-GAAP Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales

An itemized reconciliation between total revenues on a GAAP basis and Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales, a non-GAAP measure, is as follows (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Total revenues (GAAP)(1) $ 174.2 $ 164.3 6% $ 661.8 $ 607.5 9% Adjustments: Trokendi XR net product sales (14.8) (19.6) (24)% (63.2) (94.3) (33)% Oxtellar XR net product sales (13.2) (31.0) (57)% (99.5) (113.4) (12)% Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP)(1) $ 146.2 $ 113.7 29% $ 499.1 $ 399.8 25%



(1) Includes net product sales and royalty, licensing, and other revenues.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Earnings

An itemized reconciliation between operating earnings (loss) on a GAAP basis and adjusted operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating earnings (loss) - As Reported (GAAP) $ 21.4 $ (1.0) $ 81.7 (5.3) Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 18.2 21.1 77.9 82.4 Share-based compensation 7.7 6.4 27.8 26.8 Contingent consideration loss (gain) 0.4 (0.2) (6.1) (1.5) Intangible assets impairment charges - 20.2 - 20.2 Depreciation 0.6 0.6 2.4 2.5 Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 48.3 $ 47.1 $ 183.7 $ 125.1

Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings adjusts for non-cash items including amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, intangible assets impairment charges, and depreciation.

Reconciliation of Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance - GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Earnings

An itemized reconciliation between projected operating earnings (loss) on a GAAP basis for the full year 2025 and projected adjusted operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2025 is as follows (dollars in millions):

Current Guidance

(as of February 25, 2025) Operating earnings (loss) - GAAP $(15) - $10 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets $81 - $84 Share-based compensation $30 - $34 Contingent consideration loss $7 - $8 Depreciation $2 - $3 Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $105 - $130

