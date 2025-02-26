San Diego, California and Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), a U.S.-based leader in professional rugged mobile solutions, is proud to announce its presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, taking place from March 3-6.

Sonim will spotlight its cutting-edge innovations and connect with industry leaders from multiple key locations, including:

Sonim Meeting Room in Hall 3, PMR3B29Ex

Teledyne FLIR in Hall 7, 7B6, where the highly anticipated XP Pro Thermal 5G smartphone will be officially revealed

pureLIFI Stand in Hall 7, 7B27, to learn more about the Sonim 5G fixed wireless access self-install router

Qualcomm in Hall 3, 3E10, to learn more about the professional rugged Sonim H700 mobile hotspot featuring 5G Rel 17 and Wi-Fi 7

Additionally, Sonim will feature in the Fierce Networks FNTV Executive Showcase and take part in a peer-to-peer panel discussion, further demonstrating the company's thought leadership in critical communications.

At MWC, attendees can explore Sonim's game-changing devices, including the XP Pro Thermal, engineered with thermal imaging to meet the most demanding professional challenges, and the XP400 and XP100, both recently launched for Europe and South Africa market. Sonim will also showcase its rugged mobile hotspots, self-install FWA innovation, SonimWare, and the Sonim IRIS software suite, leading the way in rugged, high-performance solutions that redefine what's possible in challenging environments.

Building on the momentum from its European market expansion in 2024, Sonim has successfully launched new devices through top distributors, carriers, and partners, earning a strong reputation as the trusted partner for professional rugged mobility and critical communications.

"As we continue to grow our presence in Europe, Sonim is proud to deliver durable, innovative solutions designed to empower professionals and exceed expectations," said Anette Gaven, VP of Marketing at Sonim Technologies. "MWC 2025 offers a unique platform to connect with partners, carriers, and resellers as we drive the future of rugged mobility and communications forward."

Be Part of the Action

Sonim is actively scheduling media and analyst interviews during MWC 2025, offering direct insights into the company's latest innovations, strategies, and commitment to delivering unparalleled rugged solutions. Contact Pablo Gutierrez at pgutierrez@amtcom.es to secure an executive interview.

Don't Miss the Reveal

Visit the Teledyne FLIR Stand in Hall 7, 7B6 for the exclusive unveiling of the XP Pro Thermal 5G smartphone and see the cutting-edge technology that sets Sonim apart in the rugged mobility space.

Carriers, resellers, industry leaders, and media are invited to meet with Sonim at MWC 2025 to discover why it is quickly becoming the partner of choice for professional rugged and critical communication solutions. Schedule a meeting at the Sonim meeting room in Hall 3, PMR3B29Ex or explore the booths of Sonim's valued partners, where its latest products will be showcased. For more information, please visit www.sonimtech.com.

To schedule an interview with leadership, contact anette.gaven@sonimtech.com.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

