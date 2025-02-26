LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance (IPF.L) reported fiscal 2024 profit before tax of 73.3 million pounds compared to 83.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 25.9 pence compared to 20.2 pence. Pre-exceptional profit before tax of increased to 85.2 million pounds from 83.9 million pounds, last year. Pre-exceptional earnings per share was 23.5 pence compared to 21.9 pence.For the year ended 31 December 2024, revenue declined to 726.3 million pounds from 767.8 million pounds, last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX