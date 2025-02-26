LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (AML.L) posted a preliminary fiscal 2024 loss before tax of 289.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 239.8 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 38.9 pence compared to a loss of 30.5 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 271.0 million pounds, down 11%. For the year ended 31 December 2024, revenue decreased 3% to 1.58 billion pounds.The Group expects material financial performance improvement to deliver positive adjusted EBIT in 2025. The Group's 2027/28 mid-term targets are unchanged.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX