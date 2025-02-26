STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Sweden increased at the fastest pace in nearly two years in January, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.The producer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.0 percent rise in the previous month.Further, this was the steepest increase since March 2023, when prices had risen the same 3.5 percent.The annual price decline in energy-related goods softened markedly to 2.8 percent from 8.8 percent in December, while those for capital and consumer goods rose by 3.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.The annual rate of the producer price index, excluding energy-related products, showed an increase of 4.5 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices rose at a faster pace of 1.7 percent versus a 0.1 percent gain in December.Prices for refined petroleum products increased on all markets in January compared to December, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX