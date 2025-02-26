Markerstudy Insurance Group Increases Business Resilience, Efficiency and Data Centre Sustainability with Schneider Electric and on365

Following a series of strategic acquisitions, the Markerstudy Insurance Group faced key challenges of modernising and integrating multiple technology systems, while improving the sustainability of its digital infrastructure.

By deploying the energy efficient and end-to-end EcoStruxure Data Centre Solutions, Markerstudy has opted for world-leading resilience of its Data Centres.

This deployment has enabled better control over its critical IT and network environments, helping it to monitor and manage them for greater efficiency, and to lower the emissions associated with data processing and storage.

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has worked with its EcoXpert Partners, on365, to deliver a series of data centre and critical power projects to Markerstudy Group - one of the fastest growing providers of general insurance services for more than eight million customers across the UK.

Working together with on365, a provider of resilient and energy efficient critical physical infrastructure and utility services, Schneider Electric and its longstanding EcoXpert Partners devised an upgrade and consolidation strategy for Markerstudy's electrical infrastructure, data centres and networking systems. Equal consideration was given to the need for increased reliability, security, and energy efficiency, while helping the organisation to better manage and scale its distributed systems.

As part of the strategy, the Group chose to standardise on key components from Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure for Data Centres portfolio, including its Galaxy V-series three phase UPS's and APC Smart-UPS RT single phase UPS, EcoStruxure Row Data Center solution, InRow DX cooling units and Chilled Water systems, APC Racks and PDUs and EcoStruxure IT Expert DCIM software. Additionally, on365 secured a strategic five-year, Managed Service Level Agreement (SLA) to manage and maintain all critical power and cooling infrastructure on behalf of the insurance group - helping not only to improve the efficiency and resiliency of its systems, but to reduce its carbon emissions.

Sustainable Expansion

Markerstudy Group was founded in 2001 and today serves over eight million customers, employing more than 7,000 people across 40 brands. In 2020 it acquired Co-op Insurance's underwriting business, followed by BGL Insurance and Lloyd's broker Clegg Gifford in 2021, and Atlanta Insurance in 2024. This expansion presented several technological challenges, which included integrating multiple technology systems, while managing a diverse portfolio of digital infrastructure, including several data centres and IT systems distributed across its offices and customer support centres.

The Group is fiercely committed to sustainability, aiming to reduce the energy usage and carbon emissions across its operations. To address these goals and stay updated on new technological advancements, it continues to collaborate with on365 and Schneider Electric, while working with Net Zero consultancy Energise, and mapping its operations to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG), which earned it a Bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis.

Modernisation Strategy

Markerstudy's strategy to standardise on Schneider Electric technologies, and to modernise its infrastructure portfolio began in 2012, when it first commissioned on365 to design and build a data centre at its Chesterfield contact centre. The data centre utilised Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Row Data Centre solution, together with InRow DX cooling units to maximise energy efficiency, and minimise the threat of downtime from thermal shutdowns.

During 2023, on365 implemented a new main substation Transformer and Primary Switchboard to replace 30-year-old, legacy electrical equipment. Designed using IoT-enabled components for ease of monitoring and management, the new system has future-proofed Markerstudy for the integration of renewable energy at its offices, while providing key infrastructure for new EV chargers.

Additionally, on365 provided a turnkey data centre solution at Markerstudy's Tunbridge Wells headquarters. To meet its fast-growing capacity requirements while supporting the business' expansion, the data centre has undergone a significant technology refresh to increase the efficiency of its cooling systems. It is also using Schneider Electric Galaxy VS UPSs to enhance the resiliency of the site.

Outside of its main data centres, on365 has improved the resilience of Markerstudy's edge computing environments across its regional office portfolio and call centres. This includes the installation of Galaxy VS UPS equipment at its Manchester office to support the critical network and the unified communications connections within its main data centres, as well as APC Smart-UPS UPS to protect the network racks on different floors of the building.

Markerstudy was also an early adopter of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Data Center Expert software and now uses Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT Expert DCIM solution coupled with a digital services program from on365, to provide real-time monitoring, remote management and maintenance for its critical infrastructure.

Enhanced control

By working with on365 and Schneider Electric, Markerstudy has been able to establish greater control over its IT and network environments. This has enabled it to monitor and manage them for better efficiency and to lower the emissions associated with data processing and storage, as well as those associated with its IT and data centre services.

In standardising on Schneider Electric Galaxy V-series UPS and APC Smart-UPS, Markerstudy has opted for best-in-class levels of efficiency and reliability, while leveraging Green Premium technologies to help with carbon reporting. Additionally, the energy savings resulting from its new Transformer and Switchboard have contributed to Markerstudy's sustainability ambitions, reducing the carbon footprint of its IT operations, while fast-tracking the transition of its van fleets to EVs.

"The Markerstudy board has consistently supported our investment in more efficient data centre physical infrastructure, enabling the IT Team to improve the PUE of our data centres, and accommodate our technology requirements as the company continues its growth trajectory," said Nick Ovenden, Chief Technology Officer at Markerstudy Insurance. "Working with on365 and Schneider Electric has been central to the execution of our digital infrastructure and upgrade strategy, as well as meeting the sustainability ambitions for our IT services."

"From day one we've set out to work as an extension of the Markerstudy Insurance Group," said Carl Richardson, Technology Manager at on365. "By understanding their aims and objectives and immersing ourselves in the culture of their technical team, we now deliver a nationwide service which supports the design and deployment of efficient and reliable infrastructure, and the delivery of key insurance products for its UK customers."

"Today's data centres and IT technologies are vital to support the UK's thriving enterprise sector," said Mark Yeeles, Vice President, Secure Power division, Schneider Electric UK and Ireland. "Our work together with on365 showcases the important role of data centres as critical national infrastructure and demonstrates how our ecosystem can ensure customers like Markerstudy remain at the forefront of UK Insurance services while achieving their sustainability goals."

Schneider Electric's case study with Markerstudy Insurance Group and on365 is now available for download. For more information, visit the website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

https://www.se.com/uk/en/

Related resources:

EcoStruxure IT Expert

Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Data Centre Solutions and Networks

Case Study: Markerstudy Insurance Group Improves the Resilience and Efficiency of its Data Centres with On365 and Schneider Electric.

Video: Markerstudy Insurance Group Improves Resilience with EcoStruxure Data Center solution

Follow us on:

Hashtags: #EcoStruxure lifeison lincolnuniversity datacentre edgecomputing

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markerstudy-insurance-group-increases-business-resilience-efficiency-and-data-centre-sustainability-with-schneider-electric-and-on365-302385898.html