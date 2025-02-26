Munich Re has exceeded expectations with an impressive net profit of 5.67 billion euros for fiscal year 2024, significantly surpassing its initial target of 5 billion euros. This stellar performance has prompted the reinsurance giant to announce an exceptionally generous dividend of 20.00 euros per share, marking a substantial increase of 5.00 euros compared to the previous year and notably exceeding analyst predictions of 16.49 euros. The company's robust financial health is further demonstrated by its optimistic forecast for 2025, projecting profits to reach 6 billion euros despite anticipated challenges.

Strategic Capital Distribution Plan

In a bold move to enhance shareholder value, Munich Re has unveiled an extensive capital return strategy. The company will implement a share buyback program worth up to 2 billion euros, scheduled between April 2025 and the next annual shareholders' meeting in 2026. This initiative, combined with the increased dividend payout, represents a record-breaking total capital return to shareholders of 4.6 billion euros, substantially higher than the previous year's 3.5 billion euros. The market has responded positively to these developments, with the stock reaching a new peak of 544.70 euros in pre-market trading, representing a 3.4 percent increase.

