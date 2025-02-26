Elicera Therapeutics is a cell and gene therapy company utilising its iTANK platform to develop immunotherapies for solid and bloodborne tumours. Its pipeline comprises two CAR-T therapies and two oncolytic virus (OV) candidates. Lead CAR-T asset, ELC-301, is being assessed in the Phase I/IIa CARMA trial for B-cell lymphoma (market projected to reach $8.9bn by 2035). Initial data from the first treated patient indicated a complete response with minimal side effects; we believe further readouts across 2025-26 could be key upcoming catalysts. Lead OV asset ELC-100 is being developed for neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) and was awarded orphan drug designation (ODD) in January 2025; a Phase I/II study update is expected in mid-2025. Nearer term, we see monetisation opportunities from non-exclusive licensing of Elicera's iTANK technology to pharma players.

