Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 4G and 5G semiconductors and modules for the Internet of Things, today announced that Georges Karam, President and CEO, and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference being held March 16-18, 2025, at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Laguna Beach, California.

Sequans' management will conduct one-on-one meetings and host a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18, from 1:30 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. PT in the "Amber-Dana 3" room.

A webcast of management's presentation can be accessed on the Events page of the Company's website at https://sequans.com/company/investor-relations/. Contact your Roth representative for more information about the Roth Conference or to schedule a meeting with Sequans' management. Roth Capital reserves the right to optimize a company's meeting schedule. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting times with the conference organizers.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP, and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

