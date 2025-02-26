Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - West Point Gold, (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed drilling at its Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This phase of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling is planned to consist of at least 3,000m and is anticipated to provide the necessary data to deliver a maiden resource from the Tyro Main Zone.

"We are excited to advance Gold Chain by following up on the success of the Q4 2024 drill program. The majority of drill holes plan to test the centre of Tyro Main Zone between holes GC23-24 and GC24-32 (Figure 2) and at the North End around hole GC24-34, which returned 42.8m at 2.50 g/t Au," stated Quentin Mai, CEO. "The primary goal of this program is to generate the data required for a maiden resource at the Tyro Main Zone."

Figure 1: Drill Rig at Gold Chain Project, Arizona, starting hole GC25-37

Drill Program

The drill program is expected to consist of a minimum of 3,000m, targeting the Tyro Main Zone and reducing the spacing between existing holes (Figure 2 and Table 1).

As part of the program, the Company also plans to test below holes GC23-24 (25.9m at 2.27 g/t Au), GC23-23 (44.2m at 2.01 g/t Au), and GC24-30 (89.5m at 1.08 g/t Au). The Company also plans to test beneath and to the north of hole GC24-34 (42.8m at 2.50 g/t Au). To the north of hole GC24-34, Trench 13 returned 4.7m at 7.64 g/t Au.

The results from this drill program are intended to provide the necessary data required to complete a maiden resource estimate.

Figure 2: Tyro Main Zone Plan View with Target Areas

Appointment of Conrad Nest as Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Conrad Nest to its Board of Directors. Conrad has over 25 years of experience advising domestic and international clients on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and securities law, bringing invaluable experience to the Company as it advances its strategic growth initiatives. In conjunction with Conrad's appointment, Peter Mercer has stepped down from the Board of Directors but remains an advisor to the Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Conrad to the West Point Gold team, and his exceptional track record and comprehensive expertise in corporate law, mining transactions, and governance will be instrumental as we continue executing our strategic vision," stated Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman. "Additionally, we would like to thank Peter Mercer for his work with the Company and helping it get through its recent transformation."

Conrad has an extensive background in mining and corporate law, having served as lead counsel on the acquisition of the San Cristobal Mine-one of the world's largest operating silver, lead, and zinc mines. He currently serves as VP Legal and as a Director of San Cristobal Mining Inc.

Before joining West Point Gold Corp., Conrad was a key member of the mining, securities, and mergers and acquisitions group at a large international law firm, as well as the co-head of the securities, mining, and corporate finance group at a regional law firm. He is a member of the bar in both British Columbia and Washington State. He holds an LL.B. from the University of Victoria, Canada, where he also served as an editor of the University of Victoria Law Journal.

West Point Gold to Present at the Metals Investor Forum on Saturday March 1, 2025

The Company is pleased to announce that West Point Gold CEO, Quentin Mai, is scheduled to present at the Metals Investor Forum (MIF 2025 Toronto) on Saturday, March 1st, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT. West Point Gold will be introduced by Keynote Speaker Chen Lin, newsletter writer for "What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?".

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has been responsible for all phases of work conducted to date at Gold Chain by the Company.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

