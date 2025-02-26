WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $210.4 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $174.0 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227.5 million or $1.61 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $735.6 million from $677.2 million last year.Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $210.4 Mln. vs. $174.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $735.6 Mln vs. $677.2 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX