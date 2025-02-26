WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk (VRSK) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects: adjusted EPS in a range of $6.80 to $7.10, and revenue in a range of $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $7.31. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter income from continuing operations was $204 million, up 11.6% from a year ago. GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.44, up 15.2%. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.61, up 15.0%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share. Consolidated revenues were $736 million, up 8.6% on a consolidated and an organic constant currency basis for the fourth quarter of 2024.Shares of Verisk are down 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX