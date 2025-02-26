WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New provisional data from CDC's National Vital Statistics System estimates a nearly 24 percent decline in drug overdose deaths in the United States for the 12 months ending in September 2024, compared to the previous year.This is the most recent national data available and shows a continued steep decline in overdose deaths.Provisional data shows about 87,000 drug overdose deaths from October 2023 to September 2024, down from around 114,000 the previous year. This is the lowest overdose deaths in any 12-month period since June 2020.'It is unprecedented to see predicted overdose deaths drop by more than 27,000 over a single year,' said Allison Arwady, MD, MPH, Director of CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.While this national decline is encouraging news, overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44, CDC says.In the most recent data, 45 states showed declines in overdose deaths. The five states that recorded increases in overdose deaths are Alaska, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota, and Utah.CDC cites multiple factors for the drop in overdose deaths. They include widespread, data-driven distribution of naloxone, which is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose; better access to evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders; shifts in the illegal drug supply; a resumption of prevention and response after pandemic-related disruptions; and continued investments in prevention and response programs like CDC's flagship Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) program.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX