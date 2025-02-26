WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC), a software company, Wednesday announced that Chief Customer Officer Michael Hutchinson has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer.Hutchinson will oversee Teradata's global operations, including IT, security, strategy, and overall operations while continuing to lead Global Customer Services. Hutchinson will continue to report to President and CEO Steve McMillan.Hutchinson joined the company in June 2021 and became Chief Customer Officer in January 2022.In the pre-market trading, Teradata is 1.28% lesser at $23.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX