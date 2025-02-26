Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062
Frankfurt
25.02.25
21:49 Uhr
1,842 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENTOO MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENTOO MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.02.2025 13:54 Uhr
106 Leser
Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media - Mandatory notification of trade

Finanznachrichten News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, a company related to Mateusz Juroszek, Board Member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. (Gentoo) has today acquired 27,000 shares in Gentoo at an average price of SEK 20.98 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Mateusz Juroszek hold 25,014,905 shares in Gentoo Media.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Media Contact:
Sebastian Mortensen
sebastian.mortensen@g2m.com
+4520839553

About Gentoo Media
Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media---mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4110901

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gentoo-media---mandatory-notification-of-trade-302386045.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
