Aquaporin A/S: Aquaporin improves EBIT and specifies revenue guidance for 2024

Aquaporin A/S

Nymøllevej 78

DK-2800 Kongens Lyngby

aquaporin.com

Company registration no.: DK28315694



Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, February 26, 2025 - Aquaporin A/S (ticker: AQP) ("Aquaporin" or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company dedicated to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology, today announces an update to its full-year EBIT (before special items) and revenue guidance for 2024, based on preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

New guidance 2024 Previous guidance 2024 Revenue DKK 40-41 million DKK 40-45 million EBIT (before special items) DKK (83) million DKK (90) million

The guidance on gross profit margin remains unchanged and is expected to be in the range 30-35%.

"The better-than-expected EBIT (before special items) is a testament to the strong cost control measures implemented during 2024. We have successfully set up a leaner and more agile organization and were able to operate at a lower cost base than in previous years. We also expect this will allow Aquaporin to operate more cost efficiently in the coming years", says Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer at Aquaporin A/S.

For 2025, Aquaporin expects to grow revenue and improve its financial performance compared to 2024. Aquaporin expects guidance for 2025 to be determined and communicated in connection with the publication of the Annual Report 2024 on March 20, 2025.

Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer

+45 53 55 55 19, investorrelations@aquaporin.com

About Aquaporin

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside® technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions, as well as other statements regarding future events or prospects. Specifically, this report includes information with respect to projections, estimates, and targets that also constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, and other important factors include, among others: Limited experience in commercialization of the Company's products, failure to successfully implement strategies, dependence on third parties for manufacturing certain product components and the supply of certain raw materials, manufacturing disruptions, strategic collaboration, protection of the Company's intellectual property rights and other risks disclosed in Aquaporin's annual reports and company announcements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations, projections, estimates, and targets expressed or implied in this report by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Aquaporin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.