Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol PWR and further listed in the US OTC Market under the symbol CPIVF announces the addition of Genesis Water Technologies, ("Genesis") global leader in specialized pure water production, as a strategic partner to both the company and Matnaggewinu Development Corporation, ("MDC") our 49% owned subsidiary.

Genesis is a global technology company founded to create sustainable, affordable, and efficient solutions to the international drinking water crisis. Over 1.8 billion people are living in water scarcity. According to the United Nations, by 2050 80% of the world will be water scarce. Genesis Systems developed and patented new methods of producing renewable water from air, which are used in our products such as WaterCubes®. Genesis Systems'® technology is endorsed by the United States Air Force. Genesis Systems® technology represents the culmination of years of R&D and is ideal for implementation in challenging environments worldwide. Genesis Systems® technology has best use cases in agriculture, energy, tourism, hospitals, emergency response, military and municipal water supplies. Additionally, it leverages advanced engineering to deliver reliable water generation solutions, even in regions facing water scarcity.

From individual water consumption to water service in buildings to industrial and agricultural use, Genesis Systems'® scalable technologies have the potential to save time, money, and lives, while increasing resilience and reach. In summary, Genesis Systems® patented technologies are the only scalable, turn-key, green tech that provides elegant solutions to meet increasingly challenging global water supply shortfalls.

Genesis Water Technologies brings extensive expertise in providing advanced water treatment and filtration solutions for both municipal and industrial clients. It is designed to be implemented in challenging environments worldwide, offering scalable solutions for individual water consumption to industrial and agricultural use. This partnership aligns with Captiva Verde's commitment to delivering innovative and environmentally responsible solutions to address critical global challenges, including water scarcity and pollution. The website for Genesis Water Technologies can be found at: https://genesissystems.com.

The co-founder of Genesis Water Systems, Dr. David Stuckenberg, is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience within the infrastructure, water technology, and the renewable energy sectors. Dr. David Stuckenberg's proven track record in driving growth and strategic development will provide invaluable insights as Captiva Verde and Matnaggewinu Development Corporation continues to expand its global footprint and develop cutting-edge sustainable technologies.

In 2018 and 2019, NATO named David Stuckenberg a "Young Disruptor." He has been called "the George Kennan of this century" by senior military leaders and "a National Treasure," by the former Director of the Central Intelligence, Agency Ambassador R. James Woolsey.

Dr. David Stuckenberg has executive experience in government and industry spanning nuclear weapons treaties to national critical infrastructure resilience and high-tech start-ups to large companies. David frequently lectures nationally and internationally at institutions like NATO, King's College, and Chatham House on innovation and technology at nexus of strategy. His defense research and strategies have informed and shaped all levels of government (including U.S. Congress, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the White House). Where these strategies and programs concern infrastructure, they are the exemplar for U.S. states and cities, including the nation's largest federal complex, Joint Base San Antonio.

During his tenure at the Department of State, Dr. David Stuckenberg served as a Military Advisor and Subject Matter Expert where he created peacekeeping programs throughout the world and interfaced with the United Nations. Before this, David stood up and led a special Task Force for the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff where he marshaled 150 organizations in ground breaking research leading to an Executive Order. This work now comprises a network of 400 organizations.

As a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at Johns Hopkins, David is involved with novel research on asymmetric and hybrid warfare and water tech. Previous to joining Johns Hopkins, David was a U.S. Air Force Strategic Policy Fellow. He is also Chairman of the Board at the non-profit think tank American Leadership & Policy Foundation.

As an entrepreneur, David co-founded Genesis Systems and serves as the COO and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Genesis Systems is a global green tech company solving global water scarcity with renewables. David has built companies and organizations from zero to more than $100 million in value. David's business strategies have informed and are in use by leading companies including Citi® and BP®.

Dr. David Stuckenberg has judged at the NATO Innovation Hub and is involved in the impact-start-up community throughout the U.S. including the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum. As an aerospace engineer and inventor, David is the author of multiple patents. As a veteran combat pilot, he has flown more than 300 sorties worldwide.

He holds a Ph.D. in international security from King's College; a Master's in politics from George Washington University; and a B.S. in technology from University of Central Missouri. David is currently a Lt. Colonel in the Texas Air National Guard.

This partnership marks significant milestones in Captiva Verde and MDC's mission to be at the forefront of sustainable technology solutions, further positioning the company as a key player in the global clean technology market.

About Genesis Water Technologies:

Genesis Water Technologies is a leading provider of advanced water treatment solutions, specializing in sustainable and innovative technologies that address water quality challenges for clients worldwide. Genesis Systems® technology has versatile use cases in agriculture, energy, tourism, hospitals, emergency response, military, and municipal water supplies. It is designed to be implemented in challenging environments worldwide, offering scalable solutions from individual water consumption to industrial and agricultural use. Their expertise spans across industries, including municipal, industrial, and commercial sectors.

About Matnaggewinu Development Corporation (MDC):

MDC is a Mi'kmaq-led organization committed to advancing economic development for Mi'kmaq communities through sustainable projects and partnerships. The corporation focuses on initiatives that preserve Mi'kmaq culture while fostering economic self-reliance and prosperity. MDC is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

About Captiva Verde:

Captiva is a public company (CSE: PWR) dedicated to building partnerships that support Indigenous development and economic growth in key sectors such as sustainability, real estate-based hospitality, tourism, aviation and renewable resources.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva's health and wellness platform.

Forward-Looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-Looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242397

SOURCE: Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.